Zwack Unicum : Dividend Payment

Dividend payment by Zwack Unicum Plc. Zwack Unicum Plc. hereby notifies its Shareholders that according to General Meeting Resolution No. 7/2022. 06. 29 of the General Meeting held on 29 June 2022, "The AGM approved the proposal of the Board of Directors on the basis of which the Company has declared the payment of dividend in the amount of 1 500 HUF per share, in total HUF 3 052 500 000 (three billion and fifty two million and five hundred thousand Hungarian Forints). The AGM has ordered the Board of Directors to take the necessary steps for the payment of the dividends on a pro rata basis in accordance with the shareholding set forth in the Company's Share Register on July 20, 2022. The distribution of the dividends shall commence on July 27, 2022." In accordance with the above, the Company shall pay a 150% dividend against the nominal value of its common and redeemable liquidation preference shares, i.e. the gross amount of the dividend for a share of with nominal value of HUF 1,000 is HUF 1 500 for the 2021/2022 financial year (the "Dividend"). Zwack common share: ISIN: HU0000074844; CAPS COAF: DVCA HU20220701006041 Preference share: ISIN: HU0000094487; CAPS COAF: DVCA HU20220701006042 Important dates: 18 July 2022 (E-7th day): The last day on which contracts have to be concluded in order to obtain shares with entitlement to Dividends at the Budapest Stock Exchange. 20 July 2022 (E-5th day): Record date for the identification of ownership related to Dividend payment. Persons holding shares at the end of this day are entitled to receive the Dividend. 27 July 2022 (E day): The starting date for Dividend payments. Pre-conditions for paying the Dividend Those shareholders are entitled to receive the Dividend who comply with the following criteria: Either the shareholder or the nominee as defined in Art. 151 of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market has been registered in the stock register of Zwack Unicum Plc. The accounting data necessary for the Dividend have been made available to Zwack Unicum Plc. This data shall be provided to Keler Zrt. by the banks holding the shareholders' accounts on the date on which records are compared, i.e. 20 July 2022 as the record date. We draw our shareholders' attention to the fact that they should check the data necessary for calculating tax with their bank by 14 July 2022 at the latest, since the Dividend cannot be paid if these are missing. 1

Data necessary for the payment of the Dividend Natural persons: name, address, tax identification number, gender, name at birth, place and date of birth, nationality, mother's name at birth. For foreign natural persons, the passport number is also to be provided as they have no Hungarian tax identification number.

For legal persons: company name, registered office domiciliation, tax identification or registration of the shareholder (for domestic persons).

Dividend payment via nominee : the name in respect of the nominee, registered office and domiciliation, tax identification or registration (for domestic). The nominee makes a declaration before payment regarding the quantity of shares they manage and the shareholder structure of those shares (legal and natural persons). The Company would like to draw nominees' attention to the fact, that will not be able to accept changes to the given rates following the payment, because the rate and assessment of taxation of natural and legal persons differ. The deadline for the delivery of the declarations is 22 July 2022. Without the declaration, the Company cannot pay dividend. Payment of the Dividend According to the Articles of Association and the rules of Keler Zrt., the Company requests Keler Zrt. to provide a comparison of records on ordinary and liquidation preference shares, as of the starting date of the payment of the Dividend as a Company event. Dividends are transferred to the cash accounts for securities accounts reported by the banks, to the shareholder's own bank account; transfers begin from 27 July 2022. Zwack Unicum Plc. is not liable for any delay resulting due to inaccurate or missing data provided by the banks or due to the time taken to process the data. Should the bank send missing or corrected data to Zwack Unicum Plc. at a later stage (after 20 July 2022), the Company shall transfer the Dividend by the 5th working day of the month following receipt of the data. Zwack Unicum Plc. is not liable to pay interest where transfer of the Dividend takes place after 27 July 2022 for the reasons detailed above. Taxation rules Domestic and foreign natural persons According to the provisions of Act CXVII of 1995 on personal income tax as amended (the "Personal Income Tax Act"), the company shall deduct 15% with respect to registered common shares and to redeemable liquidation preference shares as personal income tax from natural persons covered by the Act. Social Contribution (SZOCHO) shall not be deducted from the payments(based on section 5 (3) of Act LII of 2018 on Social Contributions). In case of foreign natural persons, if the shareholder wishes to receive Dividend with a preferential tax rate pursuant to a treaty on the prevention of double taxation, the shareholder shall file the documents listed in Annex 7 of Personal Income Tax Act the attest by 22 July 2022 with the Investor Relations Department of Zwack Unicum Plc. (H-1095 Budapest, Soroksári út 26.). We hereby warn the banks that foreign domicile shall be verified by the English original, its Hungarian official translation of the document issued by the relevant foreign tax authority, or the copy of either. Thus, starting from the 2022 fiscal year we can only accept such proof of domicile. In case under the double taxation prevention treaty a statement concerning beneficial ownership is also required, this shall also be shall be verified by a copy of the Hungarian translation of the document issued by the relevant foreign tax authority. Such statement of course can be made in 2