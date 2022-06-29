Zwack Unicum : GM - Resolutions

Zwack Unicum Plc. RESOLUTIONS

of the Annual General Meeting held on June 29, 2022

Resolution of the AGM No. 1/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the election of Mr. Sándor Zwack as conducting chairman, Mr. Balázs Szűcs and Mr. Tibor Petrás as vote counters, the election of dr. Barbara Stampfer as keeper of the Minutes of the June 29, 2022 Annual General Meeting, and the election of Mr. Hans Dieter Melwisch representative of the shareholder PZHAG, and Ms. Krisztina Nagy, representative of the shareholder Diageo Holdings Netherlands B.V., as confirmers of the Minutes.

Number of votes Ratio of votes Yes No Abstention 1 548 302 100.00% 1 548 298 4 0

Report of the Board of Directors on the business activities of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022 and presentation of the related draft Annual Report of the Company; Report of the Auditor; Report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of the Audit Board; Approval of the Corporate Governance Report

Resolution of the AGM No. 2/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the report of the Board of Directors regarding the business activities and financial results of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022.

Number of votes Ratio of votes Yes No Abstention 1 551 365 100.00% 1 551 345 14 6

Resolution of the AGM No. 3/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM has approved the report of KPMG Hungária Kft., as statutory auditor of the Company regarding the operation of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022 and the related Annual Report.

Number of votes Ratio of votes Yes No Abstention 1 550 447 99.79% 1 547 119 566 2 762

Resolution of the AGM No. 4/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of Audit Committee for the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022.

Number of votes Ratio of votes Yes No Abstention 1 549 238 99.76% 1 545 505 845 2 888

Resolution of the AGM No. 5/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the Corporate Governance Report of the Board of Directors, approved by the Supervisory Board for the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022.