Zwack Unicum : GM - Resolutions

Zwack Unicum Plc. RESOLUTIONS
of the Annual General Meeting held on June 29, 2022
Resolution of the AGM No. 1/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the election of Mr. Sándor Zwack as conducting chairman, Mr. Balázs Szűcs and Mr. Tibor Petrás as vote counters, the election of dr. Barbara Stampfer as keeper of the Minutes of the June 29, 2022 Annual General Meeting, and the election of Mr. Hans Dieter Melwisch representative of the shareholder PZHAG, and Ms. Krisztina Nagy, representative of the shareholder Diageo Holdings Netherlands B.V., as confirmers of the Minutes.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 548 302
|
100.00%
|
1 548 298
|
4
|
0
Report of the Board of Directors on the business activities of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022 and presentation of the related draft Annual Report of the Company; Report of the Auditor; Report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of the Audit Board; Approval of the Corporate Governance Report
Resolution of the AGM No. 2/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the report of the Board of Directors regarding the business activities and financial results of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 551 365
|
100.00%
|
1 551 345
|
14
|
6
Resolution of the AGM No. 3/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM has approved the report of KPMG Hungária Kft., as statutory auditor of the Company regarding the operation of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022 and the related Annual Report.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 550 447
|
99.79%
|
1 547 119
|
566
|
2 762
Resolution of the AGM No. 4/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of Audit Committee for the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 549 238
|
99.76%
|
1 545 505
|
845
|
2 888
Resolution of the AGM No. 5/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the Corporate Governance Report of the Board of Directors, approved by the Supervisory Board for the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 551 308
|
99.99%
|
1 551 092
|
86
|
130
Approval of the Annual Report of the Zwack Unicum Plc. concerning the business year starting April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards (IFRS)
Resolution of the AGM No. 6/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the Annual Report of Zwack Unicum Plc. concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards (IFRS) as follows:
|
|
|
ZWACK UNICUM PLC.
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in million HUF
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
3 491
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
3 309
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
78
|
|
|
Employee loans
|
1
|
|
|
Deferred tax asset
|
103
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
11 601
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
3 140
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
3 382
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5 079
|
|
|
Total assets:
|
|
|
15 092
|
|
|
Equity and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's equity:
|
|
|
8 812
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
Share premium
|
165
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
6 647
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
558
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
558
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
5 722
|
|
|
Trade and other liabilities
|
5 722
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities:
|
15 092
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in million HUF
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
17 691
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
14 711
|
|
|
Material-type expenses
|
6 561
|
|
|
Employee benefits expense
|
3 150
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
596
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
4 404
|
|
|
Other operating income
|
673
|
|
|
Profit from operations
|
|
|
3 653
|
|
|
Net financial income/costs
|
109
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
|
3 762
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
|
|
3 200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 548 824
|
|
99.91%
|
|
1 547 396
|
401
|
1 027
2
Resolution on dividend on the basis of the annual report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022
Resolution of the AGM No. 7/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the proposal of the Board of Directors on the basis of which the Company has declared the payment of dividend in the amount of 1 500 HUF per share, in total HUF 3 052 500 000 (three billion fifty two million and five hundred thousand Hungarian Forints). The AGM has ordered the Board of Directors to take the necessary steps for the payment of the dividends on a pro rata basis in accordance with the shareholding set forth in the Company's Share Register on July 20, 2022. The distribution of the dividends shall commence on July 27, 2022.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 547 066
|
100.00%
|
1 547 050
|
15
|
1
Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board
Resolution of the AGM No. 8/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the honoraria for the members of the Company's Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board in regard to the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31,
2022 as follows:
|
Chairman of the Board of Directors:
|
4.7 M HUF
|
|
|
Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
4.1 M HUF
|
|
|
Members of the Board of Directors:
|
3.5 M HUF
|
|
|
Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board:
|
4.7 M HUF
|
|
|
Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
4.1 M HUF
|
|
|
Members of the Supervisory Board:
|
3.5 M HUF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 548 575
|
99.72%
|
|
1 544 171
|
1 376
|
3 028
Election of members of the Board of Directors, of the Supervisory Board and of the Audit Board
Resolution of the AGM No. 9/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Zoran Maksic (mother's full maiden name: Mirjana Ekert;
address: Zagreb, Skokov prilaz 9.) from his membership in the Board of Directors as of June 28, 2022. The AGM discharged Mr. Zoran Maksic from his liabilities in connection with his activities as member of the Board of Directors.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 546 680
|
99.86%
|
1 544 546
|
46
|
2 088
Resolution of the AGM No. 10/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the election of Mr. Zoltán Hangodi (mother's full maiden name: Julianna Kurunczi;
date of birth: 24 January 1978) as a member of the Board of Directors for a definite period of time starting on today and expiring on July 31, 2025.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 546 464
|
99.90%
|
1 544 863
|
207
|
1 394
3
Election of the Company's auditor and approval of its remuneration
Resolution of the AGM No. 11/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the re-election of KPMG Hungary Kft. (registered seat: H-1134 Budapest, Váci út
31., registration no.:000202; individual auditor in charge: Mr. Rezső Rózsai, registration no.: 005879, the
substitute auditor appointed in the event of any extended absence of the auditor in charge is: Ms. Csilla
Leposa, registration no.: 005299), as statutory auditor of the Company for a definite period expiring on August 31, 2024. The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to conclude the agreement with the statutory auditor.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 548 359
|
99.78%
|
1 544 938
|
1 050
|
2 371
Resolution of the AGM No. 12/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the honoraria - amounting to HUF 34 000 000 / year + VAT for KPMG Hungary Kft. (registered seat: H-1134 Budapest, Váci út 31., registration no.:000202) for its performance as auditor of the Company. The honoraria includes the fee for the auditing of the annual report concerning the 2022/23 and 2023/24 business years and the verification of the remuneration report in accordance with the applicable regulations.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 548 271
|
99.78%
|
1 544 913
|
1 277
|
2 081
Advisory vote on the Remuneration report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022
Resolution of the AGM No. 13/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the Remuneration Report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022, elaborated and proposed by the Board of Directors of the Company with respect to Act LXVII of 2019 on the Encouragement of Long-term Shareholder Engagement and Modification of Certain Acts with the Purpose of Legal Harmonization and the effective remuneration policy of the Company.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 545 776
|
99.98%
|
1 545 445
|
247
|
84
Authorization to the Board of Directors for the purchase of own shares of the Company
Resolution of the AGM No. 14/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM authorizes the Board of Directors to purchase treasury shares. According to the authorization, the Board of Directors may resolve that the Company should acquire registered ordinary shares issued by the Company with a par value of HUF 1000 each, free of charge or against consideration. The lowest amount of consideration payable for one treasury share is HUF 1 and the highest amount payable shall be 150% of the volume-weighted average stock exchange price of the 180 days' period before the date of the transaction. The authorization shall be valid for a definite term from the date of the resolution of the General Meeting until 29 December 2023. The maximum amount of treasury shares obtained by the Company based on the authorization may be 25% of the registered capital at the most.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 544 487
|
99.79%
|
1 541 170
|
1 189
|
2 128
4
Modification and amendment of the Statutes of the Company
Resolution of the AGM No. 15/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the amendments of the Statutes of the Company and its annex as set forth in the published general meeting proposals.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 545 229
|
99.89%
|
1 543 458
|
95
|
1 676
Approval of the consolidated text of the Company's Statutes, including amendments to date
Resolution of the AGM No. 16/2022. 06. 29.
The AGM approved the consolidated version of the Statutes including the modifications and amendments set forth by the above Resolutions of the AGM (containing all the amendments to date) attached to this Minutes as Appendices 1/A and 1/B.
|
Number of votes
|
Ratio of votes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Abstention
|
1 544 070
|
99.99%
|
1 543 850
|
95
|
125
June 29, 2022 Budapest
Board of Directors of the
Zwack Unicum Plc.
5