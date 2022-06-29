Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Zwack Unicum Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZWACK   HU0000074844

ZWACK UNICUM NYRT.

(ZWACK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
18400.00 HUF   +0.55%
10:39aZWACK UNICUM : Annual Report
PU
10:29aZWACK UNICUM : GM - Resolutions
PU
06/07ZWACK UNICUM : GM - Proposals
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zwack Unicum : GM - Resolutions

06/29/2022 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zwack Unicum Plc. RESOLUTIONS

of the Annual General Meeting held on June 29, 2022

Resolution of the AGM No. 1/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the election of Mr. Sándor Zwack as conducting chairman, Mr. Balázs Szűcs and Mr. Tibor Petrás as vote counters, the election of dr. Barbara Stampfer as keeper of the Minutes of the June 29, 2022 Annual General Meeting, and the election of Mr. Hans Dieter Melwisch representative of the shareholder PZHAG, and Ms. Krisztina Nagy, representative of the shareholder Diageo Holdings Netherlands B.V., as confirmers of the Minutes.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 548 302

100.00%

1 548 298

4

0

Report of the Board of Directors on the business activities of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022 and presentation of the related draft Annual Report of the Company; Report of the Auditor; Report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of the Audit Board; Approval of the Corporate Governance Report

Resolution of the AGM No. 2/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the report of the Board of Directors regarding the business activities and financial results of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 365

100.00%

1 551 345

14

6

Resolution of the AGM No. 3/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM has approved the report of KPMG Hungária Kft., as statutory auditor of the Company regarding the operation of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022 and the related Annual Report.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 550 447

99.79%

1 547 119

566

2 762

Resolution of the AGM No. 4/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of Audit Committee for the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 549 238

99.76%

1 545 505

845

2 888

Resolution of the AGM No. 5/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the Corporate Governance Report of the Board of Directors, approved by the Supervisory Board for the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 308

99.99%

1 551 092

86

130

1

Approval of the Annual Report of the Zwack Unicum Plc. concerning the business year starting April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards (IFRS)

Resolution of the AGM No. 6/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the Annual Report of Zwack Unicum Plc. concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards (IFRS) as follows:

ZWACK UNICUM PLC.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

in million HUF

Assets:

Non-current assets:

3 491

Property, plant and equipment

3 309

Intangible assets

78

Employee loans

1

Deferred tax asset

103

Current assets:

11 601

Inventories

3 140

Trade and other receivables

3 382

Cash and cash equivalents

5 079

Total assets:

15 092

Equity and liabilities:

Shareholder's equity:

8 812

Share capital

2 000

Share premium

165

Retained earnings

6 647

Non-current liabilities:

558

Other liabilities

558

Current liabilities:

5 722

Trade and other liabilities

5 722

Total equity and liabilities:

15 092

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

in million HUF

Revenue

17 691

Operating expenses

14 711

Material-type expenses

6 561

Employee benefits expense

3 150

Depreciation and amortization

596

Other operating expenses

4 404

Other operating income

673

Profit from operations

3 653

Net financial income/costs

109

Profit before tax

3 762

Income tax expense

562

Profit for the year

3 200

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 548 824

99.91%

1 547 396

401

1 027

2

Resolution on dividend on the basis of the annual report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022

Resolution of the AGM No. 7/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the proposal of the Board of Directors on the basis of which the Company has declared the payment of dividend in the amount of 1 500 HUF per share, in total HUF 3 052 500 000 (three billion fifty two million and five hundred thousand Hungarian Forints). The AGM has ordered the Board of Directors to take the necessary steps for the payment of the dividends on a pro rata basis in accordance with the shareholding set forth in the Company's Share Register on July 20, 2022. The distribution of the dividends shall commence on July 27, 2022.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 547 066

100.00%

1 547 050

15

1

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board

Resolution of the AGM No. 8/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the honoraria for the members of the Company's Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board in regard to the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31,

2022 as follows:

Chairman of the Board of Directors:

4.7 M HUF

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors

4.1 M HUF

Members of the Board of Directors:

3.5 M HUF

Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board:

4.7 M HUF

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

4.1 M HUF

Members of the Supervisory Board:

3.5 M HUF

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 548 575

99.72%

1 544 171

1 376

3 028

Election of members of the Board of Directors, of the Supervisory Board and of the Audit Board

Resolution of the AGM No. 9/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Zoran Maksic (mother's full maiden name: Mirjana Ekert;

address: Zagreb, Skokov prilaz 9.) from his membership in the Board of Directors as of June 28, 2022. The AGM discharged Mr. Zoran Maksic from his liabilities in connection with his activities as member of the Board of Directors.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 546 680

99.86%

1 544 546

46

2 088

Resolution of the AGM No. 10/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the election of Mr. Zoltán Hangodi (mother's full maiden name: Julianna Kurunczi;

date of birth: 24 January 1978) as a member of the Board of Directors for a definite period of time starting on today and expiring on July 31, 2025.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 546 464

99.90%

1 544 863

207

1 394

3

Election of the Company's auditor and approval of its remuneration

Resolution of the AGM No. 11/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the re-election of KPMG Hungary Kft. (registered seat: H-1134 Budapest, Váci út

31., registration no.:000202; individual auditor in charge: Mr. Rezső Rózsai, registration no.: 005879, the

substitute auditor appointed in the event of any extended absence of the auditor in charge is: Ms. Csilla

Leposa, registration no.: 005299), as statutory auditor of the Company for a definite period expiring on August 31, 2024. The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to conclude the agreement with the statutory auditor.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 548 359

99.78%

1 544 938

1 050

2 371

Resolution of the AGM No. 12/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the honoraria - amounting to HUF 34 000 000 / year + VAT for KPMG Hungary Kft. (registered seat: H-1134 Budapest, Váci út 31., registration no.:000202) for its performance as auditor of the Company. The honoraria includes the fee for the auditing of the annual report concerning the 2022/23 and 2023/24 business years and the verification of the remuneration report in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 548 271

99.78%

1 544 913

1 277

2 081

Advisory vote on the Remuneration report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022

Resolution of the AGM No. 13/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the Remuneration Report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2021 and terminating on March 31, 2022, elaborated and proposed by the Board of Directors of the Company with respect to Act LXVII of 2019 on the Encouragement of Long-term Shareholder Engagement and Modification of Certain Acts with the Purpose of Legal Harmonization and the effective remuneration policy of the Company.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 545 776

99.98%

1 545 445

247

84

Authorization to the Board of Directors for the purchase of own shares of the Company

Resolution of the AGM No. 14/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM authorizes the Board of Directors to purchase treasury shares. According to the authorization, the Board of Directors may resolve that the Company should acquire registered ordinary shares issued by the Company with a par value of HUF 1000 each, free of charge or against consideration. The lowest amount of consideration payable for one treasury share is HUF 1 and the highest amount payable shall be 150% of the volume-weighted average stock exchange price of the 180 days' period before the date of the transaction. The authorization shall be valid for a definite term from the date of the resolution of the General Meeting until 29 December 2023. The maximum amount of treasury shares obtained by the Company based on the authorization may be 25% of the registered capital at the most.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 544 487

99.79%

1 541 170

1 189

2 128

4

Modification and amendment of the Statutes of the Company

Resolution of the AGM No. 15/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the amendments of the Statutes of the Company and its annex as set forth in the published general meeting proposals.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 545 229

99.89%

1 543 458

95

1 676

Approval of the consolidated text of the Company's Statutes, including amendments to date

Resolution of the AGM No. 16/2022. 06. 29.

The AGM approved the consolidated version of the Statutes including the modifications and amendments set forth by the above Resolutions of the AGM (containing all the amendments to date) attached to this Minutes as Appendices 1/A and 1/B.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 544 070

99.99%

1 543 850

95

125

June 29, 2022 Budapest

Board of Directors of the

Zwack Unicum Plc.

5

Disclaimer

Zwack Unicum Nyrt. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:28:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZWACK UNICUM NYRT.
10:39aZWACK UNICUM : Annual Report
PU
10:29aZWACK UNICUM : GM - Resolutions
PU
06/07ZWACK UNICUM : GM - Proposals
PU
05/25ZWACK UNICUM : Remuneration statement
PU
05/25Zwack Unicum Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/25ZWACK UNICUM : Corporate Action Timetable 2022/23
PU
02/03Zwack Unicum Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021Zwack Unicum Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
2021Zwack Unicum Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Zwack Unicum Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 083 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net income 2021 1 436 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
Net cash 2021 2 685 M 7,11 M 7,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 4,24%
Capitalization 36 400 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 254
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart ZWACK UNICUM NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Zwack Unicum Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Odzuck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tibor András Dörnyei Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Hubertine Underberg-Ruder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sándor Zwack Chairman
István Salgó Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZWACK UNICUM NYRT.10.18%96
DIAGEO PLC-8.82%102 240
PERNOD RICARD-14.87%49 189
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-2.33%33 676
THAI BEVERAGE0.00%11 952
RÉMY COINTREAU-21.22%9 004