Zwack Unicum Plc. RESOLUTIONS

of the Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2024

Resolution of the AGM No. 1/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the election of Mr. Sándor Zwack as conducting chairman, Mr. Balázs Szűcs and Mr. Tibor Petrás as vote counters, the election of dr. Barbara Stampfer as keeper of the Minutes of the June 26, 2024 Annual General Meeting, and the election of dr. Attila István Jásdi representative of the shareholder PZHAG, and Mr. Tamás Dániel Tövis, representative of the shareholder Diageo Holdings Netherlands B.V., as confirmers of the Minutes.

Number of votes Ratio of votes Yes No Abstention 1 551 946 99.98% 1 551 665 119 162

Report of the Board of Directors on the business activities of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024 and presentation of the related draft Annual Report of the Company; Report of the Auditor; Report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of the Audit Board; Approval of the Corporate Governance Report

Resolution of the AGM No. 2/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the report of the Board of Directors regarding the business activities and financial results of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024.

Number of votes Ratio of votes Yes No Abstention 1 551 606 99.96% 1 550 956 602 48

Resolution of the AGM No. 3/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM has approved the report of KPMG Hungária Kft., as statutory auditor of the Company regarding the operation of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024 and the related Annual Report.

Number of votes Ratio of votes Yes No Abstention 1 551 729 99.94% 1 550 786 595 348

Resolution of the AGM No. 4/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of Audit Committee for the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024.

Number of votes Ratio of votes Yes No Abstention 1 551 316 99.96% 1 550 758 45 513

Resolution of the AGM No. 5/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the Corporate Governance Report of the Board of Directors, approved by the Supervisory Board for the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024.