Zwack Unicum Plc. RESOLUTIONS

of the Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2024

Resolution of the AGM No. 1/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the election of Mr. Sándor Zwack as conducting chairman, Mr. Balázs Szűcs and Mr. Tibor Petrás as vote counters, the election of dr. Barbara Stampfer as keeper of the Minutes of the June 26, 2024 Annual General Meeting, and the election of dr. Attila István Jásdi representative of the shareholder PZHAG, and Mr. Tamás Dániel Tövis, representative of the shareholder Diageo Holdings Netherlands B.V., as confirmers of the Minutes.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 946

99.98%

1 551 665

119

162

Report of the Board of Directors on the business activities of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024 and presentation of the related draft Annual Report of the Company; Report of the Auditor; Report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of the Audit Board; Approval of the Corporate Governance Report

Resolution of the AGM No. 2/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the report of the Board of Directors regarding the business activities and financial results of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 606

99.96%

1 550 956

602

48

Resolution of the AGM No. 3/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM has approved the report of KPMG Hungária Kft., as statutory auditor of the Company regarding the operation of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024 and the related Annual Report.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 729

99.94%

1 550 786

595

348

Resolution of the AGM No. 4/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of Audit Committee for the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 316

99.96%

1 550 758

45

513

Resolution of the AGM No. 5/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the Corporate Governance Report of the Board of Directors, approved by the Supervisory Board for the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 395

99.90%

1 549 841

693

861

1

Approval of the Annual Report of the Zwack Unicum Plc. concerning the business year starting April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards (IFRS)

Resolution of the AGM No. 6/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the Annual Report of Zwack Unicum Plc. concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards (IFRS) as follows:

ZWACK UNICUM PLC.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

in million HUF

Assets:

Non-current assets:

3 920

Property, plant and equipment

3 755

Intangible assets

77

Deferred tax asset

88

Current assets:

11 043

Inventories

3 686

Trade receivables

3 433

Other financial receivables

173

Non-financial receivables

129

Cash and cash equivalents

3 622

Total assets:

14 963

Equity and liabilities:

Shareholder's equity:

8 766

Share capital

2 000

Share premium

165

Retained earnings

6 601

Non-current liabilities:

683

Leases

37

Long-term employee benefits

573

Deferred income

73

Current liabilities:

5 514

Trade and other payables

2 416

Leases

8

Amount payable (due) to customers

654

Current income tax

57

Employee benefits

1 087

Other taxes and non-financial liabilities

1 285

Provisions

7

Total equity and liabilities:

14 963

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

in million HUF

Revenue

22 496

Operating expenses

19 131

Material-type expenses

8 949

Employee benefits expense

4 146

Depreciation and amortization

629

Other operating expenses

5 407

Other operating income

101

Profit from operations

3 466

Net financial income/cost

170

Profit before tax

3 636

Income tax expense

730

Profit for the year

2 906

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 880

99.96%

1 551 302

1

577

2

Resolution on dividend on the basis of the annual report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024

Resolution of the AGM No. 7/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the proposal of the Board of Directors on the basis of which the Company has declared the payment of dividend in the amount of 1 400 HUF per share, in total HUF 2 849 000 000 (two billion eight hundred forty-nine million Hungarian Forints). The AGM has ordered the Board of Directors to take the necessary steps for the payment of the dividends on a pro rata basis in accordance with the shareholding set forth in the Company's Share Register on July 24, 2024. The distribution of the dividends shall commence on July 31, 2024.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 711

99.97%

1 551 307

304

100

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board

Resolution of the AGM No. 8/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the honoraria for the members of the Company's Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board in regard to the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31,

2024 as follows:

Chairman of the Board of Directors:

5.2 M HUF

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors

4.6 M HUF

Members of the Board of Directors:

4.0 M HUF

Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board:

5.2 M HUF

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

4.6 M HUF

Members of the Supervisory Board:

4.0 M HUF

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 677

99.85%

1 549 406

690

1 581

Election of members of the Board of Directors, of the Supervisory Board and of the Audit Board

Resolution of the AGM No. 9/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the re-election of Mr. Thomas Mempel (mother's full maiden name: Antje Jährmann;

date of birth: August 11, 1967) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a definite period of time starting on August 1, 2024 and expiring on July 31, 2027.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 203

99.93%

1 550 122

519

562

Resolution of the AGM No. 10/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the re-election of Mr. Thomas Mempel (mother's full maiden name: Antje Jährmann; date of birth August 11, 1967) as a member of the Audit Board for a definite period of time starting on August 1, 2024 and expiring on July 31, 2027

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 551 062

99.88%

1 549 148

563

1 351

3

Advisory vote on the Remuneration report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024

Resolution of the AGM No. 11/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the Remuneration Report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024, elaborated and proposed by the Board of Directors of the Company with respect to Act LXVII of 2019 on the Encouragement of Long-term Shareholder Engagement and Modification of Certain Acts with the Purpose of Legal Harmonization and the effective remuneration policy of the Company.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 549 404

99.89%

1 547 648

587

1 169

Election of the Company's auditor and approval of its remuneration

Resolution of the AGM No. 12/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the re-election of KPMG Hungária Kft. (registered seat: H-1134 Budapest, Váci út

31., registration no.:000202; individual auditor in charge: Ms. Zsuzsanna Nagy, registration no.: 005421,

the substitute auditor appointed in the event of any extended absence of the auditor in charge is: Ms. Csilla

Leposa, registration no.: 005299), as statutory auditor of the Company for a definite period expiring on August 31, 2026. The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to conclude the agreement with the statutory auditor.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 549 276

99.96%

1 548 730

189

357

Resolution of the AGM No. 13/2024. 06. 26

The AGM approved the honoraria for KPMG Hungária Kft. (registered seat: H-1134 Budapest, Váci út 31., registration no.:000202) for its performance as auditor of the Company. The honoraria amounts to HUF 39 100 000 + VAT includes the fee for the auditing of the annual report concerning the 2024/25 business year and the verification of the remuneration report in accordance with the applicable regulations and

the honoraria of the pre-assurance of the 2024/25 business year's ESG report which is a separate amount of HUF 2 750 000 + VAT and

the honoraria - amounting to HUF 47 400 000 + VAT which includes the fee for the auditing of the annual report and entity's sustainability report concerning the 2025/26 business year and the verification of the remuneration report in accordance with the applicable regulations and

the honoraria of the assurance of the 2025/26 business year's ESG report which is a separate amount of HUF 1 500 000 + VAT.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 548 888

99.52%

1 541 415

5 239

2 234

Resolution of the AGM No. 14/2024. 06. 26

The AGM in its advisory competence - approved the new Remuneration Policy, elaborated and proposed by the Board of Directors of the Company with respect to Act LXVII of 2019 on the Encouragement of Long-term Shareholder Engagement and Modification of Certain Acts with the Purpose of Legal Harmonization.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 548 664

99.92%

1 547 412

619

633

4

Modification and amendment of the Statutes of the Company

Resolution of the AGM No. 15/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the amendments of the Statutes of the Company and its annex as set forth in the published general meeting proposals.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 548 276

99.98%

1 548 000

46

230

Approval of the consolidated text of the Company's Statutes, including amendments to date

Resolution of the AGM No. 16/2024. 06. 26.

The AGM approved the consolidated version of the Statutes including the modifications and amendments set forth by the above Resolutions of the AGM (containing all the amendments to date) attached to this Minutes as Appendices 1/A and 1/B.

Number of votes

Ratio of votes

Yes

No

Abstention

1 548 557

99.98%

1 548 233

195

129

June 26, 2024 Budapest

Board of Directors of the

Zwack Unicum Plc.

