Zwack Unicum Plc. RESOLUTIONS
of the Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2024
Resolution of the AGM No. 1/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the election of Mr. Sándor Zwack as conducting chairman, Mr. Balázs Szűcs and Mr. Tibor Petrás as vote counters, the election of dr. Barbara Stampfer as keeper of the Minutes of the June 26, 2024 Annual General Meeting, and the election of dr. Attila István Jásdi representative of the shareholder PZHAG, and Mr. Tamás Dániel Tövis, representative of the shareholder Diageo Holdings Netherlands B.V., as confirmers of the Minutes.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 551 946
99.98%
1 551 665
119
162
Report of the Board of Directors on the business activities of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024 and presentation of the related draft Annual Report of the Company; Report of the Auditor; Report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of the Audit Board; Approval of the Corporate Governance Report
Resolution of the AGM No. 2/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the report of the Board of Directors regarding the business activities and financial results of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 551 606
99.96%
1 550 956
602
48
Resolution of the AGM No. 3/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM has approved the report of KPMG Hungária Kft., as statutory auditor of the Company regarding the operation of the Company in the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024 and the related Annual Report.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 551 729
99.94%
1 550 786
595
348
Resolution of the AGM No. 4/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the report of the Supervisory Board, including the report of Audit Committee for the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 551 316
99.96%
1 550 758
45
513
Resolution of the AGM No. 5/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the Corporate Governance Report of the Board of Directors, approved by the Supervisory Board for the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 551 395
99.90%
1 549 841
693
861
1
Approval of the Annual Report of the Zwack Unicum Plc. concerning the business year starting April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards (IFRS)
Resolution of the AGM No. 6/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the Annual Report of Zwack Unicum Plc. concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with the international accounting standards (IFRS) as follows:
ZWACK UNICUM PLC.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
in million HUF
Assets:
Non-current assets:
3 920
Property, plant and equipment
3 755
Intangible assets
77
Deferred tax asset
88
Current assets:
11 043
Inventories
3 686
Trade receivables
3 433
Other financial receivables
173
Non-financial receivables
129
Cash and cash equivalents
3 622
Total assets:
14 963
Equity and liabilities:
Shareholder's equity:
8 766
Share capital
2 000
Share premium
165
Retained earnings
6 601
Non-current liabilities:
683
Leases
37
Long-term employee benefits
573
Deferred income
73
Current liabilities:
5 514
Trade and other payables
2 416
Leases
8
Amount payable (due) to customers
654
Current income tax
57
Employee benefits
1 087
Other taxes and non-financial liabilities
1 285
Provisions
7
Total equity and liabilities:
14 963
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
in million HUF
Revenue
22 496
Operating expenses
19 131
Material-type expenses
8 949
Employee benefits expense
4 146
Depreciation and amortization
629
Other operating expenses
5 407
Other operating income
101
Profit from operations
3 466
Net financial income/cost
170
Profit before tax
3 636
Income tax expense
730
Profit for the year
2 906
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 551 880
99.96%
1 551 302
1
577
2
Resolution on dividend on the basis of the annual report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024
Resolution of the AGM No. 7/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the proposal of the Board of Directors on the basis of which the Company has declared the payment of dividend in the amount of 1 400 HUF per share, in total HUF 2 849 000 000 (two billion eight hundred forty-nine million Hungarian Forints). The AGM has ordered the Board of Directors to take the necessary steps for the payment of the dividends on a pro rata basis in accordance with the shareholding set forth in the Company's Share Register on July 24, 2024. The distribution of the dividends shall commence on July 31, 2024.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 551 711
99.97%
1 551 307
304
100
Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board
Resolution of the AGM No. 8/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the honoraria for the members of the Company's Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board in regard to the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31,
2024 as follows:
Chairman of the Board of Directors:
5.2 M HUF
Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors
4.6 M HUF
Members of the Board of Directors:
4.0 M HUF
Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board:
5.2 M HUF
Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
4.6 M HUF
Members of the Supervisory Board:
4.0 M HUF
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 551 677
99.85%
1 549 406
690
1 581
Election of members of the Board of Directors, of the Supervisory Board and of the Audit Board
Resolution of the AGM No. 9/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the re-election of Mr. Thomas Mempel (mother's full maiden name: Antje Jährmann;
date of birth: August 11, 1967) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a definite period of time starting on August 1, 2024 and expiring on July 31, 2027.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 551 203
99.93%
1 550 122
519
562
Resolution of the AGM No. 10/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the re-election of Mr. Thomas Mempel (mother's full maiden name: Antje Jährmann; date of birth August 11, 1967) as a member of the Audit Board for a definite period of time starting on August 1, 2024 and expiring on July 31, 2027
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 551 062
99.88%
1 549 148
563
1 351
3
Advisory vote on the Remuneration report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024
Resolution of the AGM No. 11/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the Remuneration Report concerning the business year starting on April 1, 2023 and terminating on March 31, 2024, elaborated and proposed by the Board of Directors of the Company with respect to Act LXVII of 2019 on the Encouragement of Long-term Shareholder Engagement and Modification of Certain Acts with the Purpose of Legal Harmonization and the effective remuneration policy of the Company.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 549 404
99.89%
1 547 648
587
1 169
Election of the Company's auditor and approval of its remuneration
Resolution of the AGM No. 12/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the re-election of KPMG Hungária Kft. (registered seat: H-1134 Budapest, Váci út
31., registration no.:000202; individual auditor in charge: Ms. Zsuzsanna Nagy, registration no.: 005421,
the substitute auditor appointed in the event of any extended absence of the auditor in charge is: Ms. Csilla
Leposa, registration no.: 005299), as statutory auditor of the Company for a definite period expiring on August 31, 2026. The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to conclude the agreement with the statutory auditor.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 549 276
99.96%
1 548 730
189
357
Resolution of the AGM No. 13/2024. 06. 26
The AGM approved the honoraria for KPMG Hungária Kft. (registered seat: H-1134 Budapest, Váci út 31., registration no.:000202) for its performance as auditor of the Company. The honoraria amounts to HUF 39 100 000 + VAT includes the fee for the auditing of the annual report concerning the 2024/25 business year and the verification of the remuneration report in accordance with the applicable regulations and
the honoraria of the pre-assurance of the 2024/25 business year's ESG report which is a separate amount of HUF 2 750 000 + VAT and
the honoraria - amounting to HUF 47 400 000 + VAT which includes the fee for the auditing of the annual report and entity's sustainability report concerning the 2025/26 business year and the verification of the remuneration report in accordance with the applicable regulations and
the honoraria of the assurance of the 2025/26 business year's ESG report which is a separate amount of HUF 1 500 000 + VAT.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 548 888
99.52%
1 541 415
5 239
2 234
Resolution of the AGM No. 14/2024. 06. 26
The AGM in its advisory competence - approved the new Remuneration Policy, elaborated and proposed by the Board of Directors of the Company with respect to Act LXVII of 2019 on the Encouragement of Long-term Shareholder Engagement and Modification of Certain Acts with the Purpose of Legal Harmonization.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 548 664
99.92%
1 547 412
619
633
4
Modification and amendment of the Statutes of the Company
Resolution of the AGM No. 15/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the amendments of the Statutes of the Company and its annex as set forth in the published general meeting proposals.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 548 276
99.98%
1 548 000
46
230
Approval of the consolidated text of the Company's Statutes, including amendments to date
Resolution of the AGM No. 16/2024. 06. 26.
The AGM approved the consolidated version of the Statutes including the modifications and amendments set forth by the above Resolutions of the AGM (containing all the amendments to date) attached to this Minutes as Appendices 1/A and 1/B.
Number of votes
Ratio of votes
Yes
No
Abstention
1 548 557
99.98%
1 548 233
195
129
June 26, 2024 Budapest
Board of Directors of the
Zwack Unicum Plc.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Zwack Unicum Nyrt. published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 14:44:44 UTC.