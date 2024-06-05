ZWACK UNICUM PLC. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS AS ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION (This is an English translation of the financial statements for the financial year between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024 issued in Hungarian. The content of the English translation is consistent with the content of the financial statements prepared in xhtml format.) 1

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page DECLARATION 3 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Statement of financial position 4 Statement of comprehensive income for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 5 Cash flow statement for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 6 Statement of changes in equity for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 7 Notes to the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 8-46 Business and Management Report for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024 47-56 2

DECLARATIONS We, the undersigned Zwack Unicum Liqueur Industry and Trading Public Limited Company, hereby declare that the facts and statements contained in the Annual Report covering the Company's business year of 2023- 2024 (1 April 2023 - 31 March 2024) are true in all respects, and that the Annual Report does not hide any fact that is of importance in assessing the situation of the Company. Financial reports (Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow, Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes to the Financial Statements) presented in the Annual Report were prepared according to the applicable accountancy regulations and our best knowledge. Financial reports give real and authentic picture of the assets, liabilities, financial situation and profit of the issuing company. Business and Management Report, which is part of the Annual Report, gives authentic picture of the situation, development and achievement of the issuing company, reciting the major risks and factors of uncertainty. The Company has fulfilled the periodic and extraordinary duties of disclosure, as required by the Capital Market law. The Company's audit has been provided by KPMG Hungária Kft. The Auditor of the Company did not receive other assignment than the audit of the annual report of the Company. Budapest, 23 May 2024 Katalin Hollósi Balázs Szűcs Chief Accountant Investor correspondent based on the power of attorney provided by: Sándor Zwack Frank Odzuck Chairman of the Board Chief Executive Officer 3

ZWACK UNICUM NYRT. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Note 31 March 31 March 2024 2023 HUF mill HUF mill ASSETS Non-current assets 3 920 4 121 Property, plant and equipment 5 3 755 3 946 Intangible assets 6 77 75 Employee loans 7 0 1 Deferred tax asset 19 88 99 Current assets 11 043 11 312 Inventories 8 3 686 4 517 Trade receivables 9 3 433 3 149 Other financial receivables 9 173 109 Non-financial receivables 9 129 104 Cash and cash equivalents 10 3 622 3 433 Total assets 14 963 15 433 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity 8 766 9 260 Share capital 2 000 2 000 Share premium 165 165 Retained earnings 6 601 7 095 Liabilities 6 197 6 173 Non-current liabilities 683 680 Leases 11 37 24 Long-term employee benefits 11 573 573 Deferred income 11 73 83 Current liabilities 5 514 5 493 Trade and other payables 12 2 416 2 543 Leases 12 8 6 Amount payable (due) to customers 12 654 547 Current income tax 12 57 195 Employee benefits 12 1 087 883 Other taxes and other non-financial liabilities 12 1 285 1 306 Provisions 13 7 13 Total equity and liabilities 14 963 15 433 The Financial statements were accepted by the Board of Directors on 23 May 2024 and signed on their behalf by: based on the power of attorney provided by: Katalin Hollósi Balázs Szűcs Sándor Zwack Frank Odzuck Chief Accountant Investor correspondent Chairman of the Board Chief Executive Officer 4

ZWACK UNICUM NYRT. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Note 2024 2023 HUF mill HUF mill Revenue, gross of excise tax and public health product tax 36 938 35 364 Excise tax (14 442) (12 517) Public health product tax 0 (1 632) Revenue, net of excise tax and public health product tax 14 22 496 21 215 Material-type expenses (8 949) (8 511) Employee benefits expense 15 (4 146) (3 685) Depreciation and amortization 5-6 (629) (600) Other operating expenses 16 (5 407) (4 651) Operating expenses, excluding excise tax and public health product tax related to sales (19 131) (17 447) Other operating income 17 101 100 Profit from operations 3 466 3 868 Interest and other financial income 213 293 Interest expense (43) (1) Net financial income (cost) 18 170 292 Profit before tax 3 636 4 160 Income tax expense 19 (730) (712) Profit for the year 2 906 3 448 Total comprehensive income for the year 2 906 3 448 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (HUF/Share) See Note 1 (a) 1 453 1 724 5

ZWACK UNICUM NYRT. CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 2024 2023 HUF mill HUF mill Profit before tax 3 636 4 160 Net financial (income) (170) (292) Adjustment for depreciation and amortization 629 600 (Gain) on disposal of fixed assets (76) (73) Increase/(decrease) in trade creditors and other liabilities 51 (124) Decrease/(Increase) in inventories 831 (1 377) (Increase) in trade and other receivables (223) (17) Loss/(gain) on unrealized foreign exchange rate difference 9 (1) (Decrease)/increase in other liabilities (6) 13 Cash generated from operations 4 681 2 889 Interest paid (43) (1) Income tax paid (857) (680) Cash flow from operating activities 3 781 2 208 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (503) (1 212) Purchases of intangible assets (29) (26) Interest received 205 298 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 137 119 Cash flow used in investing activities (190) (821) Dividends paid (3 400) (3 000) Payment of lease liabilities (2) (14) Cash flow used in financing activities (3 402) (3 014) Change in cash and cash equivalents 189 (1 627) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 3 433 5 079 Exchange (loss) on cash and cash equivalents 0 (19) Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year 3 622 3 433 6

ZWACK UNICUM NYRT. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Share Share Retained Total Capital premium Earnings HUF mill HUF mill HUF mill HUF mill Balance at 31 March 2022 2 000 165 6 647 8 812 Balance at 1 April 2022 2 000 165 6 647 8 812 Profit for the year 3 448 3 448 Other comprehensive income 0 0 Total comprehensive income for the year 3 448 3 448 Dividend related to financial year ended 31 March 2022 (HUF 1 500 per share) (3 000) (3 000) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners (3 000) (3 000) Balance at 31 March 2023 2 000 165 7 095 9 260 Balance at 1 April 2023 2 000 165 7 095 9 260 Profit for the year 2 906 2 906 Other comprehensive income 0 Total comprehensive income for the year 2 906 2 906 Dividend related to financial year ended 31 March 2023 (HUF 1 700 per share) (3 400) (3 400) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners (3 400) (3 400) Balance at 31 March 2024 2 000 165 6 601 8 766 7

ZWACK UNICUM NYRT. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 NOTE 1 - GENERAL BACKGROUND The Company and the nature of its operations The Zwack Unicum Plc. (hereafter referred to as "the Company") is incorporated in Hungary and it is manufacturer and distributor mainly of alcoholic beverages. The Company seat is located at 26 Soroksári út, Budapest, 1095. The web site of the Company is www.zwackunicum.hu. Zwack Unicum Plc. is listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange. Peter Zwack & Consorten HAG ("PZ HAG", AT-1190 Wien, Heiligenstadter Strasse 43.) is the ultimate majority owner and parent company of Zwack Unicum Plc. holding 50% + 1 share of the issued shares (registered ordinary shares), that is not obliged to prepare and publish consolidated financial statement under the law. The ultimate owners of PZ HAG are members of the Zwack and Underberg families. Registered ordinary shares of the Company comprise: 2024 2023 % HUF mill % HUF mill PZ HAG 50%+1 share 1 000 50%+1 share 1 000 Diageo Holdings 26% 520 26% 520 Netherlands B.V. Public 24%-1 share 480 24%-1 share 480 Total 100% 2 000 100% 2 000 The total number of authorized ordinary shares is 2 000 000 (31 March 2023: 2 000 000) with a par value of HUF 1 000 per share (31 March 2023: HUF 1 000 per share). All shares are issued and fully paid. Each share carries the same voting rights. Basic and diluted earnings per share have been calculated based on the profit for the year and the total number of ordinary shares in issue. The total number of authorized redeemable liquidity preference shares is 35 000 (2023: 35 000) with a par value of HUF 1 000. All these shares were issued to senior managers under a cash settled share-based compensation plan as described under Note 20. The share capital does not include the redeemable liquidity preference shares. Dividends relating to these redeemable liquidity preference shares are recognised as part of Employee benefits expense. For further details refer to Note 15. Basis of preparation These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("EU IFRS" or "IFRS") as adopted by the European Union and in accordance with the provisions applicable to entities preparing annual financial statements in accordance with EU IFRS of Act C of 2000 on Accounting in force in Hungary (hereinafter referred to as "Hungarian Accounting Law"). 8

The financial statements have been prepared in millions of Hungarian Forints (HUF) on a historical cost basis, except for the following items, which are measured on an alternative basis on each reporting date: Items Measurement basis derivative financial instruments (refer to Fair value Note 2 (f) (5)) net defined benefit liability (refer to Note 2 Present value of the defined benefit (p)(2)) obligation liabilities for cash-settled share based Fair value payment arrangements (refer to Note 2 (p) (2)-(4)) The financial statements of the Company were approved for issue on 23 May 2024 by the Company's Board of Directors (the Board), however, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the owners, authorized to accept these financials, has the right to require amendments before acceptance. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with EU IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements are disclosed in Note 2 (r). Standards issued but not yet effective New amendments to standards adopted by the EU but not yet effective as at the reporting date: Amendments to IFRS 16 Leases: Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback (issued on 22 September 2022, effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024)

Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current and Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current and Non-current Liabilities with Covenants - Deferral of Effective Date (issued on 23 January 2020 and 15 July 2020 and 31 October 2022, effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024) The Company did not choose to adopt any of them early. The following new standards and amendments to standards issued are not yet effective as at the reporting date, and have not yet been endorsed by the EU: Amendments to IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates: Lack of Exchangeability (issued on 15 August 2023, effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025)

Amendments to IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures: Supplier Finance Arrangements (issued on 25 May 2023, effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024) These new standards and amendments to standards are not expected to have a material impact on these financial statements in the period when they will be initially applied. 9