Data sheet heading (general)

Company name : Zwack Unicum Plc. Telephone 456-5218 Company address: 1095 Bp. Soroksári út 26 Telefax 216-4981 Business branch Food E-mail szucs@zwackunicum.hu Period 2023-24. business year, I. quarter Investor Relations Balázs Szűcs (01.04.2023-30.06.2023)

The accelerating downward slide of the Company's domestic sales is partly due to a countrywide decline in consumption caused by high inflation. During the quarter under review the Company's sales volume in the retail channel dropped on average by nearly 12%. Moreover, the volume of the Company's sales in the wholesale channel showed a marked year-on-year decline (26%), which was mainly due to the extra high sales figures of the corresponding period of the previous business year. On 1 July 2022 the Company made an unscheduled mid-year price hike, which had prompted our partners in the wholesale channel to stock up in advance.

According to the April-June 2023 market research data for the retail turnover, the Hungarian country-wide taxed spirits market declined by 9.8% in volume terms, while it grew by 4.7% in value. In the same period, the Company's retail sales in volume decreased by 11.7% and in gross value by 4.4%. The reason for the decrease in value is that we could not increase our prices in size of inflation and on the level of total cost increase.

The export of products fetched HUF 490 million - a year-on-year decrease of 13.3% (HUF 76million). Among our major export markets, our sales to Italy dropped by 18% and to Romania by 24%. By contrast, exports to Germany rose by 8% and the duty fee segment climbed up 12%. The latter was mainly due to the steady growth of people who travel.

The revenue from services was HUF 190 million - a year-on-year increase of 68.1% (HUF 77 million). Within that category, the revenues derived from marketing expenditure reimbursement paid by brand owners - which, since the rearrangement of certain accounting categories in our latest Report, has been posted under the heading of Sales revenue instead of Other operating income - went up by HUF 69 million (68.7%).

Material-type expenses increased by HUF 73 million (3.5%). As the net sales dropped by 6.2%, the gross margin ratio was by 3.8 percentage points lower than a year before (59.8% instead of 63.6%). The rise in per unit price of materials is explained, firstly, by a drastic increase in the procurement prices of raw materials and, to a lesser extent, unfavourable changes in our product mix. The share of traded products with a lower margin went up.

Expenditure on employee benefits increased by HUF 150 million (16.0%). At the beginning of the business year, wages and salaries were raised on average by 15.4%. The Annual General Meeting held on 28 June 2023 decided that the dividend per share would be HUF 1 700 - by HUF 200 higher than in the previous business year. Under the IFRS, the dividend payable after liquidation preference shares, and any change in related liabilities, have to be posted as a personnel type of cost. Consequently, the higher dividend increased the employee benefit expenditure by HUF 7 million and the change in related liabilities raised the employee benefit expenditure HUF 24 million. There were no noteworthy year-on-year changes in the other personnel-related expenses.

Depreciation increased by HUF 20 million (13.8%). Broken down, the immediate depreciation of pallets, whose price has been steadily rising, was by HUF 4 million higher. The depreciation