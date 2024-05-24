Data sheet heading (general)

Company name : Zwack Unicum Plc. Telephone 456-5218 Company address: 1095 Bp. Soroksári út 26 Telefax 216-4981 Business branch Food E-mail szucs@zwackunicum.hu Period 2023-24. business year Investor Relations Balázs Szűcs (01.04.2023-31.03.2024)

The decrease in the Company's domestic sales in terms of the volume is due to a marked country-wide decline in consumption caused by high inflation - which has had a tangible impact on the profitability of this Company. Although the value of sales rose by over 7%, the volume of products sold dropped by 1%. It was a drop of merely 1% instead of 2.5% mentioned in our earlier report because in the final quarter of the business year the volume of products sold went up by more than 9%. That increase in volume was mainly due to the fact that in this business year the entire Easter season occurred in March. And as for the business year as a whole, the drop in the sales volume continued mainly in the wholesale channel. The retail channel showed a minor year-on-year increase. That was due, to a considerable degree, to the fact that, as from the second half of 2023, the retail division fought an aggressive price war to win consumers back. Those efforts had a favourable effect on the turnover of many of the Company's brands.

According to the April 2023-March 2024 market research data for the retail turnover, the Hungarian country-wide taxed spirits market decreased by 3.6% in volume but it grew by 6.5% in value. In the same period, the Company's retail sales had a year-on-year increase of 0.7% in volume and a year-on-year increase of 5.5% in gross value.

The export of products fetched HUF 2196 million, a year-on-year decrease of 6.1% (HUF 141 million). Among our major export markets, our sales to Italy had a year-on-year growth of 4%, in the case of Romania, the Company almost reached the revenues of the last business year, but exports to Germany fell significantly (by 17%) and decreased to Slovakia (by 12%). Just as in the third quarter, the duty-free segment did better than in the corresponding period a year before, and considering the entire business year, grew by 11%. All in all, in our five major export destinations the Company's revenues were the same as in the previous business year. The revenues of the Company's flagship brand, the Unicum liqueur, were only slightly below of those of the previous business year. The decrease of the aggregated export revenues was the consequence mostly of the underperformance of products that were not in focus. The sale of Borco apricot ended in Germany during the business year, the volume of Kosher exported to Canada and the United States decreased considerably and, just as in the home market, the sale of Fütyülős significantly dropped in export markets.

The revenue from services was HUF 1204 million - a year-on-year increase of 11.0% (HUF 119 million). Within the revenue from services the biggest category that grew was revenues derived from marketing expenditure reimbursement paid by brand owners. The Zwack Unicum Heritage Visitors' Centre (called the House of Unicum) had a steep increase in revenue from ticket sales.

Material-type expenses increased by HUF 438 million (5.1%) while the net sales went up by 6.0%. That is why the gross margin ratio was higher by 0.3 percentage points than a year before (60.2% instead of 59.9%). The decrease in the per unit price of materials was due to a favourable change in the product mix (the sale of own-produced products with a higher margin ratio grew faster than that of the traded products).

The employee benefit expenditure rose by HUF 461 million (12.5%). At the beginning of the business year the Company gave an across-the-board pay hike averaging 15.4%. The Annual