OSLO, NORWAY - 27 MARCH 2024 - The board of directors of Zwipe AS (the "Company") has, on 25 March 2024, resolved to grant 489,196 Restricted Share Units (each a "RSU") to certain members of the Company's management, making up the formal grant of the RSUs referred to in the Company's annual report for 2023 (the "Annual Report") announced yesterday, on 26 March 2024.

The RSUs vest in three equal installments on each anniversary date from the grant date. Each RSU comprises a conditional right to receive one share after the vesting period. The shares comprised by the RSU program will be issued at nominal value. The right to receive shares is conditional upon the "Performance Condition" stated in the RSU program, the participants retained employment, and subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Annual Report.

The following primary insiders of the Company have been granted and accepted RSUs:

Robert Puskaric, Chief Executive Officer, 293,518 RSUs;

Robert Mueller, Chief Technology Officer, 97,839 RSUs; and

Patrice Meilland, Chief Commercial Officer, 97,839 RSUs.

Please see the attached notification forms for additional information.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in article 19 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.