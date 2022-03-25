Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Zwipe AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZWIPE   NO0010721277

ZWIPE AS

(ZWIPE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Zwipe : Beautiful Card Corporation obtains VISA Letter of Approval for its Biometric Payment Cards built on the Zwipe Pay platform

03/25/2022 | 03:16am EDT
OSLO, NORWAY - 25th March 2022 - Zwipe is pleased to confirm that Beautiful Card Corporation (BCC), a prominent Taiwanese card manufacturer with global deliveries, has obtained the Letter of Approval from VISA for its biometric payment cards based on the Zwipe Pay platform.

This development confirms that Zwipe's complete solution is now ready for full scale production by BCC for adoption by issuers globally. Zwipe obtained its VISA Letter of Approval (LoA) for its Zwipe Pay platform on 24th March 2022, enabling smart card manufacturers working with Zwipe to leverage Zwipe's certification results to swiftly obtain VISA certification for their own biometric payment card designs.

"It is great to see the first confirmation of certification of biometric cards based on Zwipe Pay from one of our valued customers. We congratulate BCC on their achievement and look forward to supporting them on their growth journey powered by biometrics from Zwipe,"said André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe.

About Zwipe


Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries & cultures to make convenience safe & secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for both payment and physical & logical access control and ID solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence. To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

For further information please contact: André Løvestam, CEO, +47 93 43 69 52 info@zwipe.com

Disclaimer

Zwipe AS published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 39,0 M 4,50 M 4,50 M
Net income 2022 -73,0 M -8,41 M -8,41 M
Net cash 2022 74,0 M 8,53 M 8,53 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 608 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ZWIPE AS
Duration : Period :
Zwipe AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 23,00 NOK
Average target price 30,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Piszczkowski Løvestam Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kristian Solheim Chief Financial Officer
Sven Jörgen Lantto Chairman
Robert Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Eric Mercer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZWIPE AS-20.69%70
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.40%51 307
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-13.77%44 459
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-30.10%38 934
HEXAGON AB-7.17%38 059
CORNING INCORPORATED3.01%31 754