Zwipe : Beautiful Card Corporation obtains VISA Letter of Approval for its Biometric Payment Cards built on the Zwipe Pay platform

OSLO, NORWAY - 25th March 2022 - Zwipe is pleased to confirm that Beautiful Card Corporation (BCC), a prominent Taiwanese card manufacturer with global deliveries, has obtained the Letter of Approval from VISA for its biometric payment cards based on the Zwipe Pay platform.

This development confirms that Zwipe's complete solution is now ready for full scale production by BCC for adoption by issuers globally. Zwipe obtained its VISA Letter of Approval (LoA) for its Zwipe Pay platform on 24th March 2022, enabling smart card manufacturers working with Zwipe to leverage Zwipe's certification results to swiftly obtain VISA certification for their own biometric payment card designs.

"It is great to see the first confirmation of certification of biometric cards based on Zwipe Pay from one of our valued customers. We congratulate BCC on their achievement and look forward to supporting them on their growth journey powered by biometrics from Zwipe," said André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe.

