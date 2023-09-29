CAMPOSAMPIERO (PD), ITALY AND OSLO, NORWAY - 29 September 2023 - SINTESIS.R.L., a leading provider of physical identity, time and attendance and access technology, has partnered with biometric cards pioneer Zwipe to offer an integrated solution to its large customer base in Italy, spanning a variety of vertical markets they serve.

The Italian based developer, manufacturer and integrator of solutions for access control and time and attendance, is presenting at its annual event "LEAN THINKING" on the 29thof September 2023, a completely integrated access control solution using Zwipe biometriccards to validate the user's identity both for physical and logical secureaccess control.

With market-disrupting technology like the Zwipe Access "biometric system-on-card" platform, SINTESI will be showcasing during the event live enrolment of the users fingerprint and its authentication into the access control system and computer network.

According to Silvano Ferro,Founder and CEO of SINTESI, "Offering Zwipe's biometric system on card technology willposition us in the forefront of innovation by allowing deploying a complete multifactor authentication system at a much lower cost than alternative technologies while reducing risks and costs related to GDPR, as only the owner of the card as access to its biometric data.''

"We are happy to partner with SINTESI, a leading company in the physical access control and identification systems, with thousands of customers across Italy. Choosing Zwipe Access biometric system-on-card attests Sintesi's commitment to continuous research in the field of new technologies to offer innovative solutions and cutting-edge products totheir customers.," says Robert Puskaric, President and CEO of Zwipe.

About SINTESI

Sintesi Srl was established in1996 by individuals with years of experience in the design and implementation of time and attendance and access control systems. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to superior product quality, Sintesi creates comprehensive, technologically advanced, and reliable systems. The company serves over 3,000 public and private businesses in the Triveneto region alone, spanning various industries. In recent years, it has expanded its presence nationwide through a network of authorized dealers. The use of new technologies enables Sintesi to provide concrete solutions to the needs expressed by their customers.

Visit www.sintesisrl.net to learn more.

About Zwipe

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card technology for payment, physical and logical access control as well as identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with a global presence.

To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

‍