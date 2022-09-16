Zwipe : appoints Jens Hansen as Vice President, Head of Customer Success

OSLO, NORWAY - 16 September 2022 - Zwipe, a leading biometric fintech company, is delighted to announce that Mr. Jens Hansen has started as Vice President, Head of Customer Success. Jens' focus will be to scale up and speed up the deployment of Zwipe Pay and Zwipe Access customer projects and commercial launches, ensuring excellent end-to-end deliveries to customers and partners across the value chain.

‍

‍

Jens joins Zwipe from his position as the Head of Commercial, Technology & Data at eBay (Italy), where he worked for over six years in different leadership positions. Prior to that he worked for over 10 years at Ericsson Mobile Platforms and ST-Ericsson leading the deployment of mobile platform products to a wide range of tier-1 mobile phone manufacturers.

‍

‍

"In Zwipe's H1 2022 presentation last month I had mentioned that our top priority is now to scale up and speed up commercial launches, both on Zwipe Pay and Zwipe Access with top quality and professionalism. Jens is joining us at a crucial time when we are scaling our business and platform deployment globally. Jens' wealth of experience in leading many customer delivery projects across various high-tech sectors will be a great asset," says Robert Puskaric, President & CEO of Zwipe.

‍

‍

Jens will be a member of Zwipe's leadership team and report to Robert.

‍

‍

"I am very excited to join Zwipe's exciting mission to bring the next generation contactless experience globally- to financial institutions, fintechs and enterprises. We see a strong global demand for solutions that enable touch-less user experience and strong security. This is where biometrics play a key role. I look forward to being a part of the team at Zwipe and delivering these innovations with customer success as our main priority", said Jens Hansen, Vice President, Head of Customer Success.

‍

For further information please contact Robert Puskaric, President and CEO, +46 70 519 34 07 info@zwipe.com

‍

About Zwipe

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries & cultures to make convenience safe & secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for both payment and physical & logical access control and ID solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence.

‍

To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

‍