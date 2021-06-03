Zwipe : MEPS selects Zwipe Pay ONE for Next-Generation Contactless Cards in the MENA region

OSLO, NORWAY and AMMAN, JORDAN - 2 June 2021 - Middle East Payment Services (MEPS), a leading regional one-stop-shop for payment services and products, is partnering with biometric fintech Zwipe to bring next generation contactless payment cards in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

MEPS is a principal issuer and acquirer of payment cards in Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, and provides card issuance services to 27 financial institutions in this territory. The two organizations will collaborate closely, offering a more seamless and secure payment solution to customers by combining MEPS's Issuance Platform and the Zwipe Pay ONE biometric card platform, supported by Zwipe's card manufacturing partners in the MENA region.

Commenting on the partnership Ali Abdel Jabbar, Chief Executive Officer at MEPS, said "We are delighted to take this big step with Zwipe, a well-known technology brand in biometric payments. The disruptive Zwipe Pay ONE platform based on "single silicon" design will help us to uplift our end-to-end payments offering to our bank clients in the region. Zwipe Pay ONE is recognized as the most advanced (Gen3) biometric payment technology and complements MEPS' innovative card portfolio. We are aiming to make it available for our clients for piloting and commercial deployment during H2 2021".

As part of this collaboration, MEPS will offer Zwipe Pay ONE biometric payment cards with primary focus on Jordan, Iraq and Palestine. Both partners will start engaging with issuers from Q2 2021. "MEPS is one of the pioneers in delivering innovative payment solution in the MENA region. We are very pleased that MEPS will deliver its next generation payment cards based on the Zwipe Pay ONE platform. This collaboration will further strengthen our footprints in the MENA region and accelerate the deployment of Zwipe Pay ONE in one of the world's most dynamic markets for digital payments," said Ramzi Saboury, General Manager for Zwipe in the MENA Region.

For further information please contact: André Løvestam, CEO, +47 991 66 135 info@zwipe.com

###

About MEPS

Middle East Payment Services (MEPS), founded in 2009, is a Principal Issuer and Acquirer of Visa, MasterCard, and UnionPay, with presence in Jordan, Iraq, and Palestine. The company offers financial institutions, merchants, and corporations, a complete range of secure payment solutions in card issuance / hosting, payment processing, alternative payments, ecommerce acquiring, point-of-sale (POS) acquiring, ATM driving and management, and customized value-added services adhering to PCI Data Security Standards (PCI DSS). MEPS is owned by 10 Jordanian and regional banks.