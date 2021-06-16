Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Zwipe AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZWIPE   NO0010721277

ZWIPE AS

(ZWIPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zwipe : Silkways Card & Printing Ltd selects Zwipe to deliver Biometric Payment Cards in Bangladesh

06/16/2021 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, NORWAY and DHAKA, BANGLADESH - 16 JUNE 2021 - Biometric fintech company Zwipe and Silkways Card & Printing Ltd (Silkcard), a leading provider of payment cards in Bangladesh, are partnering to bring biometric payment cards enabled by Zwipe Pay ONE technology to financial institutions and card issuers.

Silkcard is a fully functional EMV certified smart card manufacturer and personalization bureau with more than 15 years of experience in card production and personalization. It delivers a variety of cards to banking and retail customers in Bangladesh and abroad. Currently it delivers over 12 million payment cards annually.

"Biometric Payment Cards is a high-impact initiative and the future of contactless payments, lifting safety and convenience to a completely new level for our issuer customers and consumers alike. We see Zwipe Pay ONE as the state-of-the-art technology on biometric payment cards and look forward to a close collaboration with Zwipe," says Sk Farid Ahmed, Managing Director of Silkways Card & Printing Ltd.

As part of the collaboration, Zwipe will deliver the Zwipe Pay ONE technology platform and expert guidance to help Silkcard manufacture and personalize biometric card payments for issuer clients. Silkcard will also work with Zwipe in commercializing biometric payment solutions in Bangladesh, helping the banks through all stages of pilot, launch and mass market rollout.

"We are very pleased to partner with Silkcard, one of the strongest providers in Bangladesh. With a population of over 166 million and an economy growing over 7% per year, this market represents significant growth potential for our innovation from security, financial inclusion and innovation perspectives. Together with Silkcard we will bring next-generation contactless payment cards in this fast-growing market," says André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe.

For further information please contact: André Løvestam, CEO, +47 991 66 135  info@zwipe.com

###

About Silkways Card & Printing Ltd
Silkways card & printing Ltd (Silkcard) is a pioneering venture for manufacturing & personalization of smartcards in Bangladesh with its state-of-the-art production facility located at the heart of Dhaka, Bangladesh. The vision of Silkcard is to comply with the ethical standards in business operations, financial disclosures, accountability and legal compliance. To learn more, visit www.silkways.net/silkcard

For further information please contact: Sk. Farid Ahmed Manik, MD, +88 01711 527359

Disclaimer

Zwipe AS published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 09:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZWIPE AS
05:42aZWIPE  : Silkways Card & Printing Ltd selects Zwipe to deliver Biometric Payment..
PU
06/03ZWIPE  : MEPS selects Zwipe Pay ONE for Next-Generation Contactless Cards in the..
PU
05/11ZWIPE  : and Beautiful Card Corporation to bring Zwipe Pay ONE biometric payment..
PU
05/10ZWIPE  : FSS selects Zwipe Pay ONE for Next-Generation Contactless Cards to be o..
AQ
04/28ZWIPE  : Arctic SecuritiesInvestorPresentationApril 2021
PU
04/28ZWIPE  : first quarter 2021 operational update
PU
04/28ZWIPE  : releases public demo of Zwipe Pay ONE
AQ
04/07ZWIPE  : Be ys Pay selects Zwipe to bring Biometric Payment Cards in France and ..
PU
04/06ZWIPE  : and KL HI-TECH to bring next generation payment cards to India
PU
03/18ZWIPE  : Notification on Primary Insider Transaction
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,0 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
Net income 2021 -58,0 M -6,96 M -6,96 M
Net cash 2021 63,0 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 843 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2021 55,7x
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart ZWIPE AS
Duration : Period :
Zwipe AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,00 NOK
Last Close Price 25,60 NOK
Spread / Highest target 5,47%
Spread / Average Target 5,47%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Piszczkowski Løvestam Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kristian Solheim Chief Financial Officer
Sven Jörgen Lantto Chairman
Robert Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Orlando Martinez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZWIPE AS34.17%101
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.22.83%56 590
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.06%43 700
AMPHENOL CORPORATION4.66%40 919
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.3.98%38 750
HEXAGON AB16.42%38 428