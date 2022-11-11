Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Zydus Lifesciences Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZYDUSLIFE   INE010B01027

ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED

(ZYDUSLIFE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:29 2022-11-11 am EST
430.00 INR   -0.88%
India's Zydus Lifesciences Q2 profit plunges on rising costs

11/11/2022 | 04:12am EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Zydus Lifesciences on Friday reported an 82.6% slump in second-quarter profit hit by rising expenses, sending its shares down 1.5%.

Consolidated profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 5.23 billion Indian rupees ($64.69 million), compared with 30.02 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 5.52 bln rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The Ahmedabad-based company's total expenses climbed 15.3% to 35.36 billion rupees from a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) shrank 9.4% to 8.15 bln rupees a year ago.

The company will "steadily" improve profitability going ahead, and remain on track to deliver 20% plus EBITDA margin in this fiscal, Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

Overall revenue from operations climbed 9.97% to 41.35 bln rupees.

Shares of the company were trading at 427.70 rupees, down 1.4% at 0847 GMT.

($1 = 80.8450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Akansha Victor in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 163 B 2 012 M 2 012 M
Net income 2023 20 659 M 256 M 256 M
Net cash 2023 11 111 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 0,92%
Capitalization 439 B 5 433 M 5 433 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
EV / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 23 743
Free-Float 24,6%
Managers and Directors
Sharvil Pankajbhai Patel Managing Director & Executive Director
Nitin Dalsukhrai Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel Non-Executive Chairman
Ganesh Narayan Nayak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dhaval Narendra Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
