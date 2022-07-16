Zydus Lifesciences : Post Buyback Public Announcement

July 16, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department Listing Department P J Towers, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Plot No. C/1, Fort, Mumbai-400 001 G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E Scrip Code: 532321 Mumbai - 400 051 NSE Symbol: ZYDUSLIFE Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Submission of the Post Buyback Public Announcement pertaining to buyback of not exceeding 1,15,38,461 (One Crore Fifteen Lakh Thirty Eight Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty One) fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One only) each ("Equity Shares") of Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly known as "Cadila Healthcare Limited") (hereinafter referred as "the Company") at a price of INR 650 (Indian Rupees Six Hundred and Fifty only) per Equity Share for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 750,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty Crore only) ("Buyback Size"), on a proportionate basis through tender offer route ("Buyback"), pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("Buyback Regulations").

This is in regard to the captioned Buyback and is further to our letters dated May 24, 2022, May 30, 2022, June 13, 2022 and June 17, 2022 whereby we had submitted the Public Announcement, Draft Letter of Offer, Letter of Offer and Offer Opening Advertisement, respectively, pertaining to the Buyback.

As required under the Buyback Regulations, we are pleased to submit herewith a copy of the Post Buyback Public Announcement dated July 15, 2022, which was published on July 16, 2022, in the following newspapers: