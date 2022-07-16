Zydus Lifesciences : Post Buyback Public Announcement
July 16, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Listing Department
Listing Department
P J Towers, Dalal Street,
Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Plot No. C/1,
Fort, Mumbai-400 001
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E
Scrip Code
: 532321
Mumbai - 400 051
NSE Symbol: ZYDUSLIFE
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Submission of the Post Buyback Public Announcement pertaining to buyback of not exceeding 1,15,38,461 (One Crore Fifteen Lakh Thirty Eight Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty One) fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One only) each ("Equity Shares") of Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly known as "Cadila Healthcare Limited") (hereinafter referred as "the Company") at a price of INR 650 (Indian Rupees Six Hundred and Fifty only) per Equity Share for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 750,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty Crore only) ("Buyback Size"), on a proportionate basis through tender offer route ("Buyback"), pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("Buyback Regulations").
This is in regard to the captioned Buyback and is further to our letters dated May 24, 2022, May 30, 2022, June 13, 2022 and June 17, 2022 whereby we had submitted the Public Announcement, Draft Letter of Offer, Letter of Offer and Offer Opening Advertisement, respectively, pertaining to the Buyback.
As required under the Buyback Regulations, we are pleased to submit herewith a copy of the Post Buyback Public Announcement dated July 15, 2022, which was published on July 16, 2022, in the following newspapers:
Publication
Language
Editions
Financial Express
English
All
Jansatta
Hindi
All
Financial Express
Gujarati
Ahmedabad
We request you to kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you.
Yours sincerely,
For, Zydus Lifesciences Limited
_______________________________
Dhaval N. Soni
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Encl.:
As above
Disclaimer
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 16:03:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
154 B
1 927 M
1 927 M
Net income 2022
29 971 M
376 M
376 M
Net Debt 2022
15 984 M
200 M
200 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,5x
Yield 2022
1,26%
Capitalization
380 B
4 763 M
4 763 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,58x
EV / Sales 2023
2,26x
Nbr of Employees
23 000
Free-Float
24,7%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
30
Last Close Price
370,95 INR
Average target price
442,84 INR
Spread / Average Target
19,4%
