Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Zydus Lifesciences Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZYDUSLIFE   INE010B01027

ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED

(ZYDUSLIFE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:14 2022-03-04 am EST
345.95 INR   -1.61%
07/11ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES : receives final approval from the USFDA for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets
PU
07/11Zydus Lifesciences Gets US FDA Final Nod for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets
MT
07/11Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Receives Final Approval from the USFDA for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zydus Lifesciences : Post Buyback Public Announcement

07/16/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 16, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department

Listing Department

P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Plot No. C/1,

Fort, Mumbai-400 001

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E

Scrip Code: 532321

Mumbai - 400 051

NSE Symbol: ZYDUSLIFE

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Submission of the Post Buyback Public Announcement pertaining to buyback of not exceeding 1,15,38,461 (One Crore Fifteen Lakh Thirty Eight Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty One) fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One only) each ("Equity Shares") of Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly known as "Cadila Healthcare Limited") (hereinafter referred as "the Company") at a price of INR 650 (Indian Rupees Six Hundred and Fifty only) per Equity Share for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 750,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty Crore only) ("Buyback Size"), on a proportionate basis through tender offer route ("Buyback"), pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("Buyback Regulations").

This is in regard to the captioned Buyback and is further to our letters dated May 24, 2022, May 30, 2022, June 13, 2022 and June 17, 2022 whereby we had submitted the Public Announcement, Draft Letter of Offer, Letter of Offer and Offer Opening Advertisement, respectively, pertaining to the Buyback.

As required under the Buyback Regulations, we are pleased to submit herewith a copy of the Post Buyback Public Announcement dated July 15, 2022, which was published on July 16, 2022, in the following newspapers:

Publication

Language

Editions

Financial Express

English

All

Jansatta

Hindi

All

Financial Express

Gujarati

Ahmedabad

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you.

Yours sincerely,

For, Zydus Lifesciences Limited

_______________________________

Dhaval N. Soni

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Encl.: As above

���������

���� ��� ����

��

������������������������

�����������������

�����������������������

�������������������������������������������

����������������������

���������������������������������

��� ������������������������������������������

������

����������������������������������������������������������

������������ ������������ �����������������������

������������������������������������������������

���������������������������������������������

���������������������������������������������������������

�������������������������������������������������

������������������������������������������������������

�������������������������������������������������������

������

������������������������������������������������������

����������������������������������������������������

������������ �������������������������������

��������������������

����

���������������������

���������������� ��������������������������

�����������������

  • ������ ���������
    ���� ����������

������ ���� ������� ����

�������� �����������

  • ������ ��������
  • ��� ������ ������������

��� �����

���������� �� ��������� ����

������ ���

��������� ��� ����������� ��� ���� ���������

��������� ����� ����������� ������������� ����������� ��� ���� �������� ��������� �����������

������������� ���� ��� ������������ ��� ��� ��� ����������

����������� ���������

��

� ��������

� �������

� �

�����

�������� ����������������� ������������ �����������

��

� ��������

� �������

��

��������� � � ������

� ��������� ����

  • ��� �������� ��� ������� ������ � �������� � ������� ���������������
    ������������������� �� ��

��

� ������� �

� ������ �

� � � ������� � ��� �����

���������������������

���������������� ��������

�������� �������

��

� ��������

� ������� ��

�������� �� � ��������� ���� ��������

��������� �� � ��������� � � ���������� �������� ��������� ������ �� ����� ��������

  • � ��������� ����� � ��� ��� � � ��������� �������������

  • � �������� � ������� �� �������� ���� �������� ������ � ����� ����
    ����� � � ������

��

����� ��� � � ����������� �� ��������� � � ������

�� ��������� ����

��

�������� � � ����� ���������� �� ��������� ���������

� ������

�� ��������� � ���� ��� �������

� ���� �� ������ ��������� ������� �� ��� � �

������� �� � � �������� �������� �� �

����������

���������

�� �� ������� ���� � � ���������� �� � ���� � � ���������� �������� ���� ��������

��������������� � ��������� � �������

������������� � ���� ��������� ����� � ���������

���� ����

���� ������������� �� ������ �� �� � � �� ��� ��������� �������� ������� ���� ��

��������������� ���� ��������� ���������� ��� �� ��� ��� ���

���� ������� ���� � � ���������� ���������� ��� � ���� � � ���������� ��

������

���������������� ��� �������������� ���������������� �����������������

����

�� ������� ��������� �������� ����� � ���� �� ������ �� ����� �����������������

���������������� ��� ����� � ����

��

����� ��� �� ��������� ������ ����� ������ ���������� � �

������������������������������������������������

������ �������� ��� �

����� �������� �������������������������������� ���

�������

���� ������� ��� ��� ��� ���

���

����� ��� � � ����������� �������� � � ������� ������

�� ������� ����

  • ����������� ��������� ������� �� � � �������� ������ ����� �� ������� ����
    • � � ������
  • �������� ������ �� ������� ������� ����� � ���� � � ������� ������ �� ������� ����
  • ����������� ��������� ������� �� � � ������� ������ ����� �� ������� ����
    • � � ������

���

����������� ��������� ������� �� � � ��������� �������� ��

�� �������

����

������ �������� ������������� ��������� �� ��������� �����

�������� ����� ������ � � ������

���

���������

���������

��������� ��

������ ��� � ��������

�������� �������������������������������� ��� ����� ��� ��� ���

������������

�����

�����

������ ��� �������

� ����

� �

���

����� �

���

��������� �������� ����� � ���� � � ������� ������

�� ��������� �

����

���

���������� ���� ��

����� ��������� ��������� �����

� ���� � �

������� ������

���� � ��� ����������� ��������� ������� �������� �����

��� ��������������

�����

�� ��������

������� � � ���� ���������

�������� ������ ����������

�� �� ���� �� ����

�������� �������

����� ��� �� ���� ������ ��

������ ������������ � ��

��� ��������� � ����

�� ����� �����

� � ��� ��� ����

���

������ ���

��

������

����������

�������� ���

��

�����

�� ������� �

����

��������� ����� � ���� � � ������������ ������

���

���������

� ����

� � �����

����� ������� ��� �������

�����

������

������

����� ���������������������������������������

���

�����

����

�����

�������� ��

���������

� ���� � �

������

�����

�����

������

����� ��������

������ � �������� ��������� ������ �������������

�������� � ����������������������������������

���

���������

� ����

��

�����

���������

�� ������ ��������

������ � �������� ��������� ������ �������������

� ����

��

������ ����� �����

��������

�������� � ��������������������������������

���

���������

��������

��������

��

���������� ����

�� ����� �������� ���

���

� ���� ���

��

���� ����� � �

������

�� �������� �

����

��������

�������

��������

����������

�������

�������

��

����������

����

������ ������

���������������������������������������

������

�������

����� � �������� ����������� ������� ��������������

�������� � ����������������������������������

16

|

ö¼ü¼‡¼¼½‡¬¼ü¼ÿ¼

| @¼û¼y¼¡¼¼y,

£¼½‡¼¡¼¼•,

t¼¼. 16

2022

_

The Kerala Minerals & Metals Ltd.

(A Govt. of Kerala Undertaking)

(AnISO9001,ISO14001, OHSAS 18001 &SA8000 CertifiedCompany)

Sankaramangalam, Chavara - 691 583, Kollam, Kerala, India

Š¼ÂhÂ@¼¼A

.

_

°t¼Â.

]‡¼•ÿ¼ Š¼½ùÿ¼K

-

-

Phone : +91-476- 2651215 to 2651217.

Fax : +91- 0476- 2680101, 2686721.

‡¼¡¼Â ½yÿ°Â, t¼¼. 15

K¼E½‡¬¼ÿ¼‡¼Â ½û¼hÃS¼ S¼t¼

û¼¼½°t¼S¼¼•

15û¼Â

2022

E-mail : contact@kmml.com, URL:www.kmml.com

CIN-U14109KL1972SGC002399

Competitive Tenders are invited for following. For more details please visit the

‡¼¼r¼¼

û¼º¼Â °t¼Â,

_

-

x¼A

_

-

û¼º¼Â

^ü¼

E-Tendering Portal, https://etenders.kerala.gov.in or www.kmml.com

No

Tender ID

Items

ù¼°¼•

Š¼¼mÂ

û¼‡x¼ÿ¼Â

3ù¼Â

û¼‡x¼ÿ¼Â

¡ü¼¼Š¼K

gstpolicywing-

1.

Excavation of iron oxide from third pond in as is where

2022_KMML_499678_1 is condition and shifting to old ponds in KMML

_

cbic@gov.in

Chavara 15.07.2022 sd/-HOU(TP/TSP) For The Kerala Minerals And Metals Ltd

K•¡¼¼

.

-

@¼¼

O ur P roduc ts:Ti tani um Di ox i de,

Ti tani um Tetra Chl ori de, Nano Ti tani um ,Ti tani um S ponge,Ruti l e, Zi rc on & S i l l i m ani te

15û¼Â

Š¼½ùÿ¼K

t¼û¼¼û¼

¬¡¼-Š¼

@¼¼Š¼Â

û¼º¼Â ^ü¼

ú¼ÿ¼¼û¼r¼ K•Â

@¼¼¡¼Â

£¼K¼ü¼.

Disclaimer

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 16:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED
07/11ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES : receives final approval from the USFDA for Empagliflozin and Metformi..
PU
07/11Zydus Lifesciences Gets US FDA Final Nod for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride ..
MT
07/11Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Receives Final Approval from the USFDA for Empagliflozin and Me..
CI
07/10Zydus Lifesciences Launches Diabetes Management Treatment in India
MT
07/08Zydus Lifesciences Limited Launches Molecule Sitagliptin in India Under the Brand Names..
CI
06/30Zydus Lifesciences Gets US FDA's Final Approval for Seizure Treatment
MT
06/30Zydus Lifesciences Limited Receives Final Approval from USFDA for Lacosamide Injection
CI
06/14Zydus Lifesciences' $96 Million Share Buyback To Be Open Between June 23 and July 6
MT
06/13ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES : Letter of Offer
PU
06/07ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES : receives final approval from USFDA for Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 154 B 1 927 M 1 927 M
Net income 2022 29 971 M 376 M 376 M
Net Debt 2022 15 984 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 380 B 4 763 M 4 763 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zydus Lifesciences Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 370,95 INR
Average target price 442,84 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharvil Pankajbhai Patel Managing Director & Executive Director
Nitin Dalsukhrai Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel Non-Executive Chairman
Ganesh Narayan Nayak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dhaval Narendra Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED-28.40%4 763
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.3.87%26 433
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.94%19 257
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-3.96%16 093
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.37.57%13 854
CIPLA LIMITED2.33%9 777