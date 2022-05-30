Zydus Wellness : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

May 28, 2022 Listing Department Code: 531335 BSE LIMITED P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai-400 001 Listing Department Code: ZYDUSWELL NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400 051 Re.: Disclosure under Insider Trading Regulations Dear Sir / Madam,

With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed a disclosure in prescribed Form "C" under Regulation 7(2) of SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015, received from Zydus Family Trust, Promoter Group of the Company with respect to acquisition of 8,374 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each from the open market.

Please find the same in order.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For, ZYDUS WELLNESS LIMITED