    531335   INE768C01010

ZYDUS WELLNESS LIMITED

(531335)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-26
1526.90 INR   +0.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zydus Wellness : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

05/30/2022 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 28, 2022

Listing Department

Code: 531335

BSE LIMITED

P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai-400 001

Listing Department

Code: ZYDUSWELL

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400 051

Re.: Disclosure under Insider Trading Regulations

Dear Sir / Madam,

With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed a disclosure in prescribed Form "C" under Regulation 7(2) of SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015, received from Zydus Family Trust, Promoter Group of the Company with respect to acquisition of 8,374 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each from the open market.

Please find the same in order.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For, ZYDUS WELLNESS LIMITED

UMESH VINODRAY PARIKH

Digitally signed by

UMESH VINODRAY PARIKH

Date: 2022.05.28 09:59:01 +05'30'

UMESH V. PARIKH

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Encl.: As above

Regd. Office: Zydus Wellness Limited. 'Zydus Corporate Park', Scheme No. 63, Survey No. 536, Khoraj

(Gandhinagar), Nr. Vaishnodevi Circle, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad - 382481, India. Phone: +91-79-71800000

website: www.zyduswellness.com;CIN: L15201GJ1994PLC023490

FORM C

SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 [Regulation 7 (2) read with Regulation 6(2) - Continual disclosure]

Name of the Company: ZYDUS WELLNESS LIMITED

ISIN of the Company: INE768C01010

Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2)

Name, PAN,

Category

Securities held prior to

Securities acquired

Securities held post

Date of

Date of

Mode of

CIN/DIN, &

of

acquisition

acquisition

acquisition of

intimation

acquisition

address with

Person

shares

to

contact

Type of

No. and % of

Type of

No.

Value

Transaction

Type of

No. and % of

From

To

company

security

shareholding

security

Type

security

shareholding

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

Name: Zydus

Equity

47,17,235

Equity

618

Rs. 9,42,201

Buy

Equity

47,17,853

May 27,

--

May 28,

Open

Family Trust

Shares

7.41%

Shares

(BSE)

Shares

7.41%

2022

2022

market

PAN:

AAATZ0092P

Address:

Equity

47,17,853

Equity

7,756

Rs. 1,18,21,930

Buy

Equity

47,25,609

May 27,

--

May 28,

Open

Shares

7.41%

Shares

(NSE)

Shares

7.43%

2022

2022

market

Zydus

Corporate

Park, Scheme

No. 63, Survey

No. 536,

Promoter

Khoraj

Group

(Gandhinagar),

Nr.

Vaishnodevi

Circle, S. G.

Highway,

Ahmedabad

382481

Phone No.

079-48040000

Details of trading in derivatives of the company by Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2)

Trading in derivatives (Specify type of contract, Futures or Options etc.)

Exchange on which the trade was

Type of contract

Contract specifications

Buy

Sell

executed

Notional

Number of

Notional Value

Number of

Value

units

units

(contracts

(contracts *

* lot size)

lot size)

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

BSE Limited and National Stock

Exchange of India Limited

Name:

For, ZYDUS FAMILY TRUST

PANKAJ

Digitally signed by

RAMANBHAI

PANKAJ RAMANBHAI

PATEL

PATEL

Date: 2022.05.28

09:56:34 +05'30'

PANKAJ R. PATEL

TRUSTEE

Place:

Ahmedabad

Date:

May 28, 2022

Disclaimer

Zydus Wellness Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 10:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
