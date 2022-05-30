Zydus Wellness : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations
May 28, 2022
Listing Department
Code:
531335
BSE LIMITED
P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,
Mumbai-400 001
Listing Department
Code: ZYDUSWELL
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E),
Mumbai-400 051
Re.:
Disclosure under Insider Trading Regulations
Dear Sir / Madam,
With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed a disclosure in prescribed Form "C" under Regulation 7(2) of SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015, received from Zydus Family Trust, Promoter Group of the Company with respect to acquisition of 8,374 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each from the open market.
Please find the same in order.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For, ZYDUS WELLNESS LIMITED
Digitally signed by
UMESH VINODRAY PARIKH
Date: 2022.05.28 09:59:01 +05'30'
UMESH V. PARIKH
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Encl.: As above
Regd. Office: Zydus Wellness Limited. 'Zydus Corporate Park', Scheme No. 63, Survey No. 536, Khoraj
(Gandhinagar), Nr. Vaishnodevi Circle, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad - 382481, India. Phone: +91-79-71800000
website:
www.zyduswellness.com;CIN: L15201GJ1994PLC023490
FORM C
SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 [Regulation 7 (2) read with Regulation 6(2) - Continual disclosure]
Name of the Company: ZYDUS WELLNESS LIMITED
ISIN of the Company: INE
768C01010
Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2)
Name, PAN,
Category
Securities held prior to
Securities acquired
Securities held post
Date of
Date of
Mode of
CIN/DIN, &
of
acquisition
acquisition
acquisition of
intimation
acquisition
address with
Person
shares
to
contact
Type of
No. and % of
Type of
No.
Value
Transaction
Type of
No. and % of
From
To
company
security
shareholding
security
Type
security
shareholding
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Name: Zydus
Equity
47,17,235
Equity
618
Rs. 9,42,201
Buy
Equity
47,17,853
May 27,
--
May 28,
Open
Family Trust
Shares
7.41%
Shares
(BSE)
Shares
7.41%
2022
2022
market
PAN:
AAATZ0092P
Address:
Equity
47,17,853
Equity
7,756
Rs. 1,18,21,930
Buy
Equity
47,25,609
May 27,
--
May 28,
Open
Shares
7.41%
Shares
(NSE)
Shares
7.43%
2022
2022
market
Zydus
Corporate
Park, Scheme
No. 63, Survey
No. 536,
Promoter
Khoraj
Group
(Gandhinagar),
Nr.
Vaishnodevi
Circle, S. G.
Highway,
Ahmedabad
382481
Phone No.
079-48040000
Details of trading in derivatives of the company by Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2)
Trading in derivatives (Specify type of contract, Futures or Options etc.)
Exchange on which the trade was
Type of contract
Contract specifications
Buy
Sell
executed
Notional
Number of
Notional Value
Number of
Value
units
units
(contracts
(contracts *
* lot size)
lot size)
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
BSE Limited and National Stock
Exchange of India Limited
Name:
For, ZYDUS FAMILY TRUST
PANKAJ
Digitally signed by
RAMANBHAI
PANKAJ RAMANBHAI
PATEL
PATEL
Date: 2022.05.28
09:56:34 +05'30'
PANKAJ R. PATEL
TRUSTEE
Place:
Ahmedabad
Date:
May 28, 2022
Disclaimer
Zydus Wellness Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 10:48:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
