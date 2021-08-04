Log in
    ZY   US98985X1000

ZYMERGEN INC.

(ZY)
  Report
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) on Behalf of Investors

08/04/2021
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On August 3, 2021, after the market closed, Zymergen issued a business update stating that it “recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company’s delivery timeline and revenue projections.” Specifically, “several key target customers encountered technical issues in implementing Hyaline into their manufacturing processes,” and Zymergen also found that its total addressable market appears to be smaller than previously expected. As a result, Zymergen “no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022.” The Company also announced that its CEO was stepping down, effective immediately.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 76% during intraday trading on August 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Zymergen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -361 M - -
Net cash 2021 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 494 M 3 494 M -
EV / Sales 2021 164x
EV / Sales 2022 69,9x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 90,9%
Managers and Directors
Joshua J. Hoffman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enakshi Singh Chief Financial Officer
Jay T. Flatley Chairman
Zachariah Serber Director & Chief Science Officer
Jed Dean Vice President-Operations & Engineering
