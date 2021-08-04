Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZY) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Zymergen securities, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Zymergen designs, develops, and manufactures bio-based products across a broad range of industries.

On April 22, 2021, Zymergen registered and made available through an initial public offering over 16 million shares of common stock at an offering price of $31 per share, raising over $500 million in gross proceeds.

Less than four months later, Zymergen revealed that its only current product is struggling in the market, a major target for future business is not panning out, and that its chief executive officer is stepping down. On this news, the price of Zymergen’s common stock plummeted over 75% to trade below $8.50 per share on August 4, 2021.

