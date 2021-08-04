Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zymergen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZY   US98985X1000

ZYMERGEN INC.

(ZY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

08/04/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZY) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Zymergen securities, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Zymergen designs, develops, and manufactures bio-based products across a broad range of industries.

On April 22, 2021, Zymergen registered and made available through an initial public offering over 16 million shares of common stock at an offering price of $31 per share, raising over $500 million in gross proceeds.

Less than four months later, Zymergen revealed that its only current product is struggling in the market, a major target for future business is not panning out, and that its chief executive officer is stepping down. On this news, the price of Zymergen’s common stock plummeted over 75% to trade below $8.50 per share on August 4, 2021.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Zymergen securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Zymergen investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/zymergen-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ZYMERGEN INC.
12:11pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Zymergen Inc. (Z..
BU
11:01aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zymer..
BU
10:21aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Inv..
BU
09:18aWall Street Cautiously Lower Prebell; Stabilizing After Earnings, Data Boost
MT
08:21aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
07:26aZYMERGEN : BofA Securities Double Downgrades Zymergen to Underperform From Buy, ..
MT
07:17aZYMERGEN : Cowen Downgrades Zymergen to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
06:30aZYMERGEN : Forecasts No Revenue This Year Due to Commercial Pipeline Problems; S..
MT
05:47aZYMERGEN : HSBC Downgrades Zymergen to Reduce From Hold; Price Target is $8
MT
05:44aZYMERGEN : JPMorgan Downgrades Zymergen to Neutral From Overweight; Price Target..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -331 M - -
Net cash 2021 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 494 M 3 494 M -
EV / Sales 2021 106x
EV / Sales 2022 24,1x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart ZYMERGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Zymergen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYMERGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,83 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua J. Hoffman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enakshi Singh Chief Financial Officer
Jay T. Flatley Chairman
Zachariah Serber Director & Chief Science Officer
Jed Dean Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYMERGEN INC.0.00%3 494
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY3.46%349 755
UNILEVER PLC-5.38%149 888
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.23.05%118 737
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-0.26%75 533
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.98%66 992