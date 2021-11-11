Log in
    ZY   US98985X1000

ZYMERGEN INC.

(ZY)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) on Behalf of Investors

11/11/2021 | 12:01pm EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZY) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

In April 2021, Zymergen completed its IPO, selling approximately 18.5 million shares of common stock at $31 per share.

On August 3, 2021, after the market closed, Zymergen issued a business update stating that it “recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company’s delivery timeline and revenue projections.” Specifically, “several key target customers encountered technical issues in implementing Hyaline into their manufacturing processes,” and Zymergen also found that its total addressable market appears to be smaller than previously expected. As a result, Zymergen “no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022.” The Company also announced that its CEO was stepping down, effective immediately.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

If you still hold Zymergen shares purchased pursuant to or around the time of the April 2021 IPO and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
12:01pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) on Behal..
11/10Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
11/03ZYMERGEN : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
11/03Zymergen Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business..
11/03Earnings Flash (ZY) ZYMERGEN Reports Q3 Revenue $4.1M, vs. Street Est of $3.41M
11/03Zymergen Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business..
10/26Zymergen to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021
10/21ZYMERGEN INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Costs Associated with Exit or ..
10/21Zymergen Inc. Announces Stepdown of Jed Dean, Co-Founder, Effective October 31, 2021
10/19Certain Stock Options of Zymergen Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -372 M - -
Net cash 2021 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 045 M 1 045 M -
EV / Sales 2021 43,2x
EV / Sales 2022 59,1x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 90,9%
Managers and Directors
Jay T. Flatley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enakshi Singh Chief Financial Officer
Zachariah Serber Director & Chief Science Officer
Jed Dean Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Aaron Kimball Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYMERGEN INC.0.00%1 045
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.10.14%72 482
BASF SE-4.28%65 628
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.12.46%41 433
ROYAL DSM N.V.35.83%37 618
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED33.96%16 181