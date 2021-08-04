The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Investigation of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 3, 2021, after the market closed, Zymergen issued a business update stating that it “recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company’s delivery timeline and revenue projections.” As a result, Zymergen “no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022.” The Company also announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Josh Hoffman, was stepping down, effective immediately.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 70% in afterhours trading on August 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

