    ZY   US98985X1000

ZYMERGEN INC.

(ZY)
ZY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zymergen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/16/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zymergen, Inc. ("Zymergen” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/zy.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts, and that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/zy or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Zymergen you have until October 4, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -361 M - -
Net cash 2021 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 003 M 1 003 M -
EV / Sales 2021 35,2x
EV / Sales 2022 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 90,9%
Managers and Directors
Jay T. Flatley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enakshi Singh Chief Financial Officer
Zachariah Serber Director & Chief Science Officer
Jed Dean Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Aaron Kimball Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYMERGEN INC.0.00%1 003
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY3.23%348 675
UNILEVER PLC-5.31%149 458
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.22.69%118 396
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.43%76 084
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.10%67 009