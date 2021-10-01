Log in
ZYMERGEN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. - ZY

10/01/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until October 4, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Zymergen Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZY), if they purchased the Company’s shares issued in connection with its April 2021 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Zymergen and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-zy/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 4, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Zymergen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws. On August 3, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed that it “recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company’s delivery timeline and revenue projections,” specifically, that “several key target customers encountered technical issues in implementing Hyaline [its first product] into their manufacturing processes.” The Company also disclosed that its total addressable market appeared to be smaller than previously expected and it “no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022.”

On this news, shares of Zymergen fell $26.58 per share, or 76%, to close at $8.25 per share on August 4, 2021, representing a nearly 73% decline from the IPO price.

The case is Shankar v. Zymergen Inc., et al., 21-cv-06028.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -336 M - -
Net cash 2021 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 453 M 1 453 M -
EV / Sales 2021 67,0x
EV / Sales 2022 41,8x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 91,1%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,19 $
Average target price 10,40 $
Spread / Average Target -26,7%
Managers and Directors
Jay T. Flatley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enakshi Singh Chief Financial Officer
Zachariah Serber Director & Chief Science Officer
Jed Dean Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Aaron Kimball Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYMERGEN INC.0.00%1 349
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.32%339 479
UNILEVER PLC-9.54%139 440
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.16.71%108 321
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED12.91%85 543
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.61%63 753