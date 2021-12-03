Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zymergen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZY   US98985X1000

ZYMERGEN INC.

(ZY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZYMERGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zymergen Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/03/2021 | 09:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Sequential on August 4, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Sequential have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers’ processes; (2) that, though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) that, as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Zymergen, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ZYMERGEN INC.
12/03ZYMERGEN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zymergen Inc. on Behalf of L..
BU
11/22INSIDER BUY : Zymergen
MT
11/15ZYMERGEN INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
11/11The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) on Behal..
BU
11/10Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
11/03ZYMERGEN : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Zymergen Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business..
PU
11/03Earnings Flash (ZY) ZYMERGEN Reports Q3 Revenue $4.1M, vs. Street Est of $3.41M
MT
11/03Zymergen Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business..
AQ
10/26Zymergen to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZYMERGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -372 M - -
Net cash 2021 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 780 M 780 M -
EV / Sales 2021 28,6x
EV / Sales 2022 39,8x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart ZYMERGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Zymergen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYMERGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,62 $
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay T. Flatley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enakshi Singh Chief Financial Officer
Zachariah Serber Director & Chief Science Officer
Jed Dean Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Aaron Kimball Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYMERGEN INC.0.00%885
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.7.12%69 643
BASF SE-8.71%61 363
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.6.15%39 003
ROYAL DSM N.V.34.62%36 554
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED25.22%15 171