Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zymergen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZY   US98985X1000

ZYMERGEN INC.

(ZY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zymergen to Present at Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/07/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofacturing leader Zymergen today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference.

Zymergen’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 9th at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time/2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.zymergen.com/.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

Investor Contact
Niraj Javeri
investors@zymergen.com 

Media Contact
Mike Dulin
mdulin@zymergen.com 
502-777-2029


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ZYMERGEN INC.
05:48pZymergen to Present at Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/28ZYMERGEN  : Acquires Lodo Therapeutics for Undisclosed Sum, Says Sponsor ALSP
MT
05/27ZYMERGEN  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/24ZYMERGEN  : Preliminary Q1 Loss Widens on Higher Revenue
MT
05/24ZYMERGEN  : Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
05/24Zymergen Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
05/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Airbus, Moderna, Virgin Galactic, Siegfried...
05/21Zymergen to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
GL
05/17ZYMERGEN  : BofA Securities Initiates Zymergen at Buy Rating With $43 Price Targ..
MT
05/17ZYMERGEN  : Cowen Initiates Zymergen at Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -331 M - -
Net cash 2021 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 510 M 3 510 M -
EV / Sales 2021 117x
EV / Sales 2022 26,1x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart ZYMERGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Zymergen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYMERGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 48,50 $
Last Close Price 34,99 $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua J. Hoffman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enakshi Singh Chief Financial Officer
Jay T. Flatley Chairman
Zachariah Serber Director & Chief Science Officer
Jed Dean Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZYMERGEN INC.0.00%3 510
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.29%332 837
UNILEVER PLC-2.71%158 177
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.13.96%109 968
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.26%75 495
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-1.80%71 036