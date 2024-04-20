NEW YORK, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zymeworks Inc. ("Zymeworks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZYME). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980

The investigation concerns whether Zymeworks and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 1, 2024, Zymeworks disclosed that it had removed Christopher Astle ("Astle") from the positions of Senior Vice President ("SVP") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately. Notably, although Zymeworks indicated that it had appointed current President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Galbraith as Interim CFO and had initiated a search for a new CFO, the Company failed to provide any reasoning for Astle's removal as SVP and CFO.

On this news, Zymeworks's stock price fell $0.64 per share, or 6.08%, to close at $9.88 per share on April 1, 2024.

