Zymeworks Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11,035,000 common shares, including the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,875,000 additional shares, and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3,340,000 common shares. The common shares were offered at a public offering price of $8.00 per common share and the pre-funded warrants were offered at a public offering price of $7.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for each common share less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Zymeworks from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Zymeworks, were approximately $115.0 million.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James acted as lead co-manager for the offering.

