    ZYME   US98985Y1082

ZYMEWORKS INC.

(ZYME)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-24 pm EST
9.820 USD   +4.36%
Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

01/25/2023 | 08:32am EST
Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Oncology Conference 2023. Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings on February 8th – 9th and a fireside chat on February 9th at 2:10 pm Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY.
  • SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference. Zymeworks’ management will participate virtually in one-on-one meetings on February 14th – 15th and present on February 14th at 10:40 am ET.

All presentations and webcasts will be available on Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME) is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference for people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other serious diseases. Zymeworks' complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each of BeiGene and Jazz with exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in global Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials as a treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks' next clinical candidate, zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49), is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ and ZymeLink™ Auristatin technologies. Zanidatamab zovodotin is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with a variety of HER2-expressing, HER2-amplified or HER2-mutant cancers. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both ADC and multispecific antibodies (MSAT). In addition to Zymeworks' wholly-owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 241 M - -
Net income 2022 6,38 M - -
Net cash 2022 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -39,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 633 M 633 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 286
Free-Float 86,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,82 $
Average target price 13,45 $
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Harry Galbraith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil A. Klompas Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Astle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Moore Chief Scientific Officer
Lota S. Zoth Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYMEWORKS INC.19.72%633
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.97%80 491
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.17%77 695
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.37%42 280
BIONTECH SE-4.24%34 958
BEIGENE, LTD.21.28%27 730