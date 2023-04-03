Advanced search
    ZYME   US98985Y1082

ZYMEWORKS INC.

(ZYME)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
9.040 USD   +3.20%
08:32aZymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
03/31JPMorgan Raises Zymeworks' Price Target to $9 From $8, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
03/20Zymeworks Terminates Research, Development, Commercialization Agreement with Daiichi Sankyo
MT
Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

04/03/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference. Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on April 25th in Toronto, CA.
  • Stifel 2023 Targeted Oncology Days. Zymeworks’ management will participate virtually in one-on-one meetings and present on April 26th.

All presentations and webcasts will be available on Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME) is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference for people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other serious diseases. Zymeworks' complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each of BeiGene and Jazz with exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in global Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials as a treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks' next clinical candidate, zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49), is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed using Zymeworks' proprietary Azymetric™ and ZymeLink™ Auristatin technologies. Zanidatamab zovodotin is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with a variety of HER2-expressing, HER2-amplified or HER2-mutant cancers. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both ADC and multispecific antibodies (MSAT). In addition to Zymeworks' wholly owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 73,0 M - -
Net income 2023 -124 M - -
Net cash 2023 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 579 M 579 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
EV / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 293
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart ZYMEWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Zymeworks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYMEWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,04 $
Average target price 13,45 $
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Harry Galbraith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil A. Klompas Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Astle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Moore Chief Scientific Officer
Mark Hollywood EVP, Head-Technical & Manufacturing Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYMEWORKS INC.15.01%579
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.89%87 693
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.10%81 002
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.85%33 897
BIONTECH SE-17.08%30 021
GENMAB A/S-11.97%24 631
