Zymeworks : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - Form 8-K

04/01/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Vancouver, Canada and Seattle, Washington (April 01, 2022) - Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 2022 Biotech Forum. Zymeworks will participate in one-on-one meetings on April 12th in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference. Zymeworks will participate in one-on-one meetings and will present on May 2nd at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks' website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks' lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab, is a novel Azymetric HER2-targeted bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. Zymeworks' second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks' proprietary ZymeLink linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For more information on our ongoing clinical trials visit www.zymeworksclinicaltrials.com. For additional information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Jack Spinks

(604) 678-1388

ir@zymeworks.com

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove

(604) 678-1388

media@zymeworks.com

Disclaimer

Zymeworks Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 20:28:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
