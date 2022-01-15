Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zymeworks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZYME   CA98985W1023

ZYMEWORKS INC.

(ZYME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zymeworks Reports Inducement Grant Under New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual Rule

01/15/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today reported, as required by the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08 (the “NYSE Rule”), an equity inducement award to Mr. Kenneth Galbraith, Zymeworks’ new Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In accordance with the NYSE Rule, Zymeworks approved the grant of the following equity award to Mr. Galbraith as a material inducement to Mr. Galbraith entering into employment with Zymeworks: effective as of the date his employment with Zymeworks began, a stock option to purchase 500,000 of the company’s common shares (the “Options”). The Options have an exercise price per share of $14.97, which equals the closing price of the company’s common shares on January 14, 2022, and have a maximum term of 10 years. Mr. Galbraith’s employment with the company began on January 15, 2022 (the “Start Date”).

The Options will vest over a four-year period as follows: (i) 1/4 of the Options will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Start Date and (ii) 1/36 of the remaining Options will vest on the last day of each month following the one-year anniversary of the Start Date until all of the Options have vested, subject to Mr. Galbraith’s continued service. In addition, (i) if there is a change of control and within 12 months following, or within three months prior to, such change of control, his employment is terminated by the company without cause or (ii) upon his death or disability, 100% of the unvested Options will become fully vested as of the termination of his employment or the date of his death or disability, as applicable.

The Options were granted outside of the company’s Amended and Restated Stock Option and Equity Compensation Plan (the “Current Plan”) under the recently adopted Zymeworks Inc. Inducement Stock Option and Equity Compensation Plan and related option agreement, but will be subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in the Current Plan other than with respect to such other terms and conditions intended to comply with the NYSE inducement award exception.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab, is a novel Azymetric™ HER2-targeted bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2‑targeted antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For more information on our ongoing clinical trials visit www.zymeworksclinicaltrials.com. For additional information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZYMEWORKS INC.
08:31aZymeworks Reports Inducement Grant Under New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual ..
BU
01/06ZYMEWORKS : to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - Form 8-K
PU
01/06ZYMEWORKS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06Exelixis to Pay $55 Million to Amend Licensing Deal With Iconic Therapeutics, Gains Ful..
MT
01/06Zymeworks to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
01/05ZYMEWORKS : Names Biotechnology Industry Leader Kenneth Galbraith as Chair and CEO to Succ..
PU
01/05ZYMEWORKS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statem..
AQ
01/05Zymeworks Inc. Announces Executive and Board Changes
CI
01/05Zymeworks Names Kenneth Galbraith Chair and Chief Executive Officer
MT
01/05Zymeworks Names Biotechnology Industry Leader Kenneth Galbraith as Chair and CEO to Suc..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZYMEWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -234 M - -
Net cash 2021 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 697 M 697 M -
EV / Sales 2021 31,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart ZYMEWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Zymeworks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYMEWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 14,97 $
Average target price 46,05 $
Spread / Average Target 208%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Tehrani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Klompas Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lota S. Zoth Chairman
Anthony J. Polverino Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Early Development
Mark Hollywood Senior VP-Technical & Manufacturing Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYMEWORKS INC.-8.66%697
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-1.16%90 027
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.58%64 327
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED6.58%59 510
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.88%52 722
BIONTECH SE-23.97%47 338