ZYMEWORKS INC.

(ZYME)
Zymeworks : Corporate Overview

04/20/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Making Therapies that

Make a Difference

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

NYSE: ZYME

2021 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

www.zymeworks.com

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, or collectively, forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenue or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs and other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of terminology such as "subject to," "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our examination of historical operating trends, are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. We may not realize our expectations, and our beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the "Risk Factors" and other sections of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Zymeworks Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Fully-Integrated Drug Development Engine

Target Discovery

Complementary

Highly-Customized

and Antibody Generation

Therapeutic Platforms

Fit-for-Purpose Therapeutics

Inhibition

of Multiple

Pathways

Conditional

Multivalent

Activation

Targeting

Azymetric™

ZymeLink™

EFECT™

Biparatopic-

PROTECT™

Enhanced

Potent ADC

Payload

Payloads

Delivery Finely-Tuned

Immune Cell

Engagement

Continually Innovating: Cytokine fusions | Cell redirection

3

Leveraging Our Core Strengths For Therapeutic Development

  • Protein Engineering
  • Modeling
  • Antibody generation
  • Chemistry/conjugation

Leverage

Core

Platforms to

Competencies

Address Novel

Biology

Tumor Targeting &

Immunology

  • Cytokines
  • T cell biology
  • Macrophage biology
  • Antibody-DrugConjugate
  • Azymetric™
  • ZymeLink™
  • EFECT™
  • ProTECT™

4

Novel Platforms Enable First & Best-in-Class Multifunctional Therapeutics

Our approach to platform development:

Azymetric™

Bispecific Antibody Platform

ZymeLink™

Next-Gen Drug Conjugate Platform

EFECT™™ProTECT™

Immune Function

Tumor-Specific

Modulating Platform

Immune Co-stimulation

  • Dual targeting of receptors and ligands
  • IgG1-likebiophysical and functional properties
  • IgG1-likemanufacturing and purification protocols
  • Suite of proprietary toxins
  • Stable, cleavable linkers
  • IgG1-likePK and exposure
  • Demonstrated tolerability
  • Wide therapeutic window
  • Tailored sets of Fc modifications that can modulate immune cell recruitment and function
  • Enhance or eliminate immune effector function to optimize therapeutics
  • Tumor-specificactivity via conditional blocking to reduce off-tumor toxicities
  • Functional block adds co-stimulation or checkpoint modulation to enhance efficacy

Enable New Biology

Modular

Scalable

5

Disclaimer

Zymeworks Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -227 M - -
Net cash 2021 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 269 M 1 269 M -
EV / Sales 2021 34,9x
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 80,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 55,43 $
Last Close Price 27,49 $
Spread / Highest target 169%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ali Tehrani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Klompas Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lota S. Zoth Chairman
Diana F. Hausman Chief Medical Officer
Anthony J. Polverino Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Early Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZYMEWORKS INC.-41.83%1 269
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.78%83 035
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.26%56 728
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.03%52 040
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.92%51 089
BIONTECH SE83.37%36 103
