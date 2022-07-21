Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zymeworks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZYME   CA98985W1023

ZYMEWORKS INC.

(ZYME)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
6.260 USD   +1.46%
08:36aZymeworks to Host Second Quarter Results Conference Call
BU
07/18Zymeworks Announces Plan To Become A Delaware Corporation
AQ
07/15ZYMEWORKS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zymeworks to Host Second Quarter Results Conference Call

07/21/2022 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on August 4th, 2022. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on August 4th, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The event will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab, is a novel Azymetric™ HER2-targeted bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2 ‑targeted antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For more information on our ongoing clinical trials visit www.zymeworksclinicaltrials.com. For additional information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZYMEWORKS INC.
08:36aZymeworks to Host Second Quarter Results Conference Call
BU
07/18Zymeworks Announces Plan To Become A Delaware Corporation
AQ
07/15ZYMEWORKS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Oth..
AQ
07/15Zymeworks Plans to Become a Delaware Corporation; Name, Brand, Ticker Symbol to Remain ..
MT
07/15TRANSCRIPT : Zymeworks Inc. - Special Call
CI
07/15Zymeworks Announces Plan to Become a Delaware Corporation
BU
06/27Zymeworks Appoints Paul Moore Chief Scientific Officer
MT
06/27ZYMEWORKS : Appoints Dr. Paul Moore as Chief Scientific Officer - Form 8-K
PU
06/27ZYMEWORKS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/27Zymeworks Appoints Dr. Paul Moore as Chief Scientific Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZYMEWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -246 M - -
Net cash 2022 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 362 M 362 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,10x
EV / Sales 2023 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ZYMEWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Zymeworks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYMEWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,26 $
Average target price 25,09 $
Spread / Average Target 301%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Harry Galbraith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Astle Executive Director-Corporate & Commercial Finance
Mark Hollywood Senior VP-Technical & Manufacturing Operations
Neil Josephson Chief Medical Officer
Kaycia Wilde Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYMEWORKS INC.-62.36%362
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.45%77 203
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.88%73 018
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.67%64 065
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.63%44 126
BIONTECH SE-36.10%39 875