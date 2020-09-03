Log in
Zymeworks : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/03/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • Wells Fargo’s 2020 Healthcare Conference is scheduled for September 9-10, 2020. Zymeworks is presenting on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.
  • Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Conference is scheduled for September 9-10, 2020.
  • H.C. Wainwright’s 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference is scheduled for September 14-16, 2020. Zymeworks is presenting on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentations via a link from Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations, which will also host recorded replays available afterwards.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody currently in a registration-enabling clinical trial for refractory HER2+ biliary tract cancer as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2+ gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink™ linker-cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.zymeworks.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -166 M - -
Net cash 2020 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 461 M 1 461 M -
EV / Sales 2020 31,2x
EV / Sales 2021 35,3x
Nbr of Employees 295
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart ZYMEWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Zymeworks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYMEWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 54,42 $
Last Close Price 32,03 $
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ali Tehrani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lota S. Zoth Chairman
Neil Klompas Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Surjit Bhimarao Dixit Vice President-Technology
Diana F. Hausman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZYMEWORKS INC.-29.54%1 461
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.2.79%83 736
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS28.75%73 423
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS62.50%64 206
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.67.01%37 858
GENMAB A/S57.75%24 249
