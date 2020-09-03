Zymeworks : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Wells Fargo’s 2020 Healthcare Conference is scheduled for September 9-10, 2020. Zymeworks is presenting on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Citi’s 15 th Annual BioPharma Conference is scheduled for September 9-10, 2020.

Annual BioPharma Conference is scheduled for September 9-10, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference is scheduled for September 14-16, 2020. Zymeworks is presenting on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentations via a link from Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations, which will also host recorded replays available afterwards.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody currently in a registration-enabling clinical trial for refractory HER2+ biliary tract cancer as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2+ gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink™ linker-cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.zymeworks.com.

