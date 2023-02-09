Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZYNE   US98986X1090

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ZYNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals : February 2023 Corporate Presentation

02/09/2023 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advancing Science.

Improving Connections.

Next-Generation Transdermal

Cannabinoid Therapeutics

NASDAQ

January 2023

ZYNE

© 2022 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this presentation may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. These statements, among other things relate to the future operations, opportunities, or financial performance of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations, including but not limited to the following: the Company's cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support its operating plan for as long as anticipated; the results, cost and timing of the Company's clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; clinical results for the Company's product candidates may not be replicated or continue to occur in the Company's ongoing

or planned clinical trials in FXS, 22q, or in any additional trials, and may not otherwise support further development in a specified indication or at all; the Company's RECONNECT trial may not be determined to be sufficient to support a submission for regulatory approval, including an NDA or MAA; actions or advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or foreign regulatory agencies may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, and the labeling under any such approval; the Company's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and adequately maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the extent to which health epidemics or other outbreaks of communicable diseases, including COVID-19, could disrupt our operations or adversely affect our business and financial conditions; and the extent to which inflation or global instability, including political instability, may disrupt our business operations or our financial condition. These and other risks are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-lookingstatements that the Company makes in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-lookingstatements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.

© 2022 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved. Zynerba and Zygel are trademarks of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

2

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals | Advancing Science. Improving Connections.

January 2023

A different and exciting

approach to Cannabidiol

An Orphan-Focused Neuropsychiatric, Biopharmaceutical Company

FIRST AND ONLY

LATE-STAGE

TRANSDERMAL

PIPELINE

CANNABIDIOL GEL

Permeation-enhanced

One Phase 3 clinical

program ongoing

Patent-protected

through 2040

One additional orphan

indication is Phase 3

Pharmaceutically

ready

manufactured; THC free

POSITIONED FOR SUCCESS

Leadership expertise in transdermal delivery, rare diseases and specialty markets

Clean balance sheet and cash runway to mid-year 2024

A different and exciting approach to Cannabidiol

4

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals | Advancing Science. Improving Connections.

January 2023

Benefits of Our Approach to Cannabidiol

PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

FDA regulated

Consistency of production

Purity of ingredients

No THC - not a scheduled drug by U.S. DEA

Scalable production process

TRANSDERMAL DELIVERY

Ease of application for caregivers of patients with behavioral issues

Minimizes GI side effects and reduces risk for liver toxicity

Lower risk for drug/drug interactions

Avoids conversion to THC in stomach

Provides cannabidiol plasma levels similar to oral cannabidiol (5-10 mg/kg) plasma levels

5

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals | Advancing Science. Improving Connections.

January 2023

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 21:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:01pZynerba Pharmaceuticals : February 2023 Corporate Presentation
PU
01/12Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication in the Journal of Neurodevelopmental Diso..
AQ
01/11Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication in the Journal of Neurodevelopmental Diso..
GL
01/11Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication in the Journal of Neurodevelopmental Diso..
GL
01/09Zynerba Pharmaceuticals : January 2023 Corporate Presentation
PU
01/09Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Ladenburg Trims Price Target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to $7 From $8, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
2022Optimism Ahead of Consumer Confidence Report Lifts Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Future..
MT
2022Zynerba Delays Reporting of Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Trial of Zygel Drug in Fragil..
MT
2022Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -36,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 47,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,3 M 28,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,63 $
Average target price 5,44 $
Spread / Average Target 763%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Anido Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Terri B. Sebree President
James E. Fickenscher Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Nancy Tich Vice President-Clinical
Warren D. Cooper Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.91%28
MODERNA, INC.-8.51%63 136
LONZA GROUP AG23.06%44 913
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.14.94%43 744
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.03%26 789
SEAGEN INC.6.52%25 416