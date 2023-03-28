Advanced search
    ZYNE   US98986X1090

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ZYNE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
0.4100 USD   -4.70%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals : March 2023 Corporate Presentation
PU
Zynerba : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals : March 2023 Corporate Presentation

03/28/2023 | 07:39am EDT
Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this presentation may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. These statements, among other things relate to the future operations, opportunities, or financial performance of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," " estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or

outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations, including but not limited to the following: the Company's cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support its operating plan for as long as anticipated; the results, cost and timing of the Company's clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment

  • or site initiation; clinical results for the Company's product candidates may not be replicated or continue to occur in the Company's ongoing

  • or planned clinical trials in FXS, 22q, or in any additional trials, and may not otherwise support further development in a specified indication

  • or at all; the Company's RECONNECT trial may not be determined to be sufficient to support a submission for regulatory approval,

including an NDA or MAA; actions or advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or foreign regulatory agencies may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, and the labeling under any such approval; the Company's e xpectations

regarding its ability to obtain and adequately maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the extent to which health epidemics or other outbreaks of communicable diseases, including COVID-19, could disrupt our operations or adversely affect our business and financial conditions; and the extent to which inflation or global instability, including political instability, may disrupt our business operations or our financial condition. These and other risks are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available atwww.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.

© 2022 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved. Zynerba and Zygel are trademarks of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

2

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals | Advancing Science. Improving Connections.

March 2023

A different and exciting approach to Cannabidiol

4

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals | Advancing Science. Improving Connections.

March 2023

Benefits of Our Approach to Cannabidiol

PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

FDA regulated

Consistency of production Purity of ingredients

No THC - not a scheduled drug by U.S. DEA Scalable production process

TRANSDERMAL DELIVERY

Ease of application for caregivers of patients with behavioral issues

Minimizes GI side effects and reduces risk for liver toxicity

Lower risk for drug/drug interactionsAvoids conversion to THC in stomach

PHARMACEUTICALDISPENSARY

Provides cannabidiol plasma levels similar to oral cannabidiol (5-10 mg/kg) plasma levels

5

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals | Advancing Science. Improving Connections.

March 2023

Disclaimer

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 11:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -36,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 47,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,4 M 18,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 96,1%
Technical analysis trends ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Average target price 5,44 $
Spread / Average Target 1 227%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Anido Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Terri B. Sebree President
James E. Fickenscher Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Nancy Tich Vice President-Clinical
Warren D. Cooper Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-22.64%18
MODERNA, INC.-17.41%57 215
LONZA GROUP AG18.74%43 548
SEAGEN INC.55.32%37 348
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.82%35 456
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.06%23 648
