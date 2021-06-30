Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZYNE   US98986X1090

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ZYNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals : Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting (Form 8-K)

06/30/2021 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting

- 49% of shares voted, quorum not established to hold annual meeting -

- Meeting scheduled to reconvene August 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT -

- Company strongly encourages stockholders holding unvoted proxies to cast their votes -

DEVON, Pa., June 30, 2021 - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that it has adjourned its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders due to a lack of quorum. 49% of shares were voted, just below the 50% required for a quorum. The adjourned meeting will be reconvened at 9:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The reconvened annual meeting will also be a 'virtual' meeting of stockholders. The record date for the annual meeting continues to be April 14, 2021. A stockholder may use one of the following simple methods to vote:

Vote by Internet at www.proxyvote.com until 11:59 PM EDT on August 2, 2021 using the control number appearing on the proxy card.
Vote by telephone by calling the toll-free telephone number 1-800-776-9437 until 11:59 PM EDT on August 2, 2021 using their control number appearing on the proxy card.
Vote by mail by marking, dating and signing the proxy card, and returning it in the postage-paid envelope provided to American Stock Transfer, Inc.
Vote at the virtual Annual Meeting by joining the meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/236626312 (password: zyne2021) using the control number included on the proxy card.

Proxies previously submitted in respect of the annual meeting will be voted at the reconvened annual meeting unless properly revoked; stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action.

1

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as 'predicts,' 'believes,' 'potential,' 'proposed,' 'continue,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations. These and other risks are described in the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Zynerba Contacts

Peter Vozzo

Westwicke/ICR

Office: 443.213.0505

Cell: 443.377.4767

Peter.Vozzo@Westwicke.com

2

Disclaimer

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:08:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:09aZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting (Form 8-K)
PU
07:08aZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
07:00aZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting
AQ
06/11ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Says Zygel Improved Sleep for Children With Developme..
MT
06/11Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Sleep Data from Study of Zygel™ in Chi..
GL
06/09ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting (Form 8-K)
PU
06/09ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
06/09Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting
GL
06/04ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Acceptance of Poster at the Associated Prof..
AQ
06/03Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Efficacy and Safety Finding..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -36,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 78,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 217 M 217 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,42 $
Average target price 7,63 $
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Anido Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Terri B. Sebree President
James E. Fickenscher Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Nancy Tich Vice President-Clinical
Joseph M. Palumbo Chief Medical Office & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.64.24%240
MODERNA, INC.124.43%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG16.74%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.23%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-26.18%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-9.45%28 525