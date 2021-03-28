Log in
Zynerba (ZYNE) Alert: Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

03/28/2021 | 08:16am EDT
SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) ("Zynerba " or the "Company") against certain of its officers and directors. Specifically, a class-action lawsuit pending in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Zynerba and certain of its current and former officers recently survived defendants' attempts to dismiss the case.

The class-action case arises from Defendants' false and/or misleading statements and/or failure to disclose that: (i) nearly all patients treated with Zygel in the BELIEVE I Trial suffered treatment emergent adverse events, a majority also suffered treatment related adverse events and more than one fifth suffered serious adverse events; and (ii) the foregoing created a heightened risk to the Company's ability to continue developing Zygel and that Zynerba, which has a history of failed trials, would fail to secure the necessary regulatory approvals for commercializing Zygel for the treatment of DEE in children and adolescents.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Zynerba holding shares before March 11, 2019, you may have standing to hold Zynerba harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, if you have continuously owned Zynerba's shares since before March 11, 2019, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynerba-zyne-alert-shareholder-class-action-survives-motion-to-dismiss-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-contact-johnson-fistel-301257158.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


