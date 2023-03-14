This Annual Report on Form 10-K contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to plans for future organic growth and other business development activities, as well as the impact of reimbursement trends, other capital spending and financing sources. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks include the ability to engage effective sales representatives, the need to obtain FDA clearance and CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, our dependence on the reimbursement from insurance companies for products sold or leased to our customers, acceptance of our products by health insurance providers for reimbursement, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on third-party manufacturers to produce key components of our products on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, and other risks described herein and included in "Item 1A-Risk Factors."

OVERVIEW

We operate in one primary business segment, electrotherapy and pain management products. As of December 31, 2022 , the Company's only active subsidiary is ZMI, a wholly-owned Colorado corporation, through which the Company conducts its U.S. electrotherapy and pain management operations. ZMS, a wholly-owned Colorado corporation, has developed a fluid monitoring system, which has received two utility patents and FDA approval in the U.S. ZMS also acquired Kestrel during 2021, which had two pulse-oximeter products they are developing and numerous patents. However, ZMS has achieved no revenues to date.

The following information should be read in conjunction with our Consolidated Financial Statements and related notes contained in this Annual Report.

HIGHLIGHTS

During the year ended December 31, 2022 , the Company achieved the following:

ZMI

? Achieved a 23% increase in order growth, 21% growth in revenue, and a 98%

increase in operating cash flows compared to the prior year;

? Recorded net income of $17.0 million and our 7th consecutive profitable year;

? Achieved higher sales representative productivity with increase revenue per

sales representative;

? Due to strong results and related cash flow, we repurchased over $26 million

worth of Company stock;

? Ranked 11th in Forbes list of "Americas Best Small Companies 2023";

? Ranked 33rd in the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022 according to

The Healthcare Technology Report;

? Included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Fastest Growing Companies for a

4th consecutive year. 31 Table of Contents ZMS

? Fully integrated Kestrel Labs, Inc. in Q1 2022.

Completed multiple IRB-approved clinical studies including the apheresis blood

? donation study with Vitalant Research Institute , and studies at Yale University

where subjects underwent simulated hemorrhage using a lower body negative

pressure chamber.

? Applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in Q1 2023 for

consideration through its Breakthrough Devices Program for NiCO .

Inflation Reduction Act

On August 16, 2022 , President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, or IRA, into law, which among other things, (i) directs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , or HHS, to negotiate the price of certain high-expenditure, single-source drugs and biologics covered under Medicare, and subjects drug manufacturers to civil monetary penalties and a potential excise tax for offering a price that is not equal to or less than the negotiated "maximum fair price" under the law; (ii) imposes rebates under Medicare Part B and Medicare Part D to penalize drug price increases that outpace inflation; and (iii) redesigns the Medicare Part D program, increasing manufacturer rebates within the catastrophic coverage phase. The IRA permits HHS to implement many of these provisions through guidance, as opposed to regulation, for the initial years. These provisions will take effect progressively beginning in fiscal year 2023, although they may be subject to legal challenges. It is currently unclear how the IRA will be effectuated but is likely to have a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry.

The IRA also includes various tax provisions, including an excise tax on stock repurchases, expanded tax credits for clean energy incentives, and a corporate alternative minimum tax that generally applies to U.S. corporations with average adjusted financial statement income over a three year period in excess of $1 billion . The Company does not expect these tax provision to materially impact its financial statements.

SUMMARY

Net revenue increased 21% in 2022 to $158.2 million from $130.3 million in 2021. Net income was $17.0 million and $17.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 , and 2021, respectively.

Cash flows from operating activities increased 98% or $6.8 million to $13.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Increased orders for our devices and supplies and the related receivables and cash flows, which allowed us to repurchase $26.4 million of common stock and maintain working capital of $48.5 million at December 31, 2022 .

The following table presents our consolidated statements of operations in comparative format (in thousands).

For the Years Ended December 31, $ 2022 2021 change NET REVENUE Devices $ 43,497 $ 36,613 $ 6,884 Supplies 114,670 93,688 20,982 Total net revenue 158,167 130,301 27,866 COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES Costs of revenue - devices and supplies 32,005 27,321 4,684 Sales and marketing 67,116 54,290 12,826 General and administrative 36,108 26,324 9,784

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses 135,229 107,935 27,294

Income from operations 22,938 22,366 572 Other expense Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration (300) - (300) Interest expense (440) (95) (345) Other expense, net (740) (95) (645) Income from operations before income taxes 22,198 22,271 (73) Income tax expense 5,150 5,168 (18) Net income $ 17,048 $ 17,103 $ (55) Net income per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.45 $ (0.00) Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ (0.00) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 38,467 38,317 150 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 39,127 39,197 (70) 33 Table of Contents

The following table presents our consolidated statements of operations reflected as a percentage of total revenue:

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 NET REVENUE Devices 28 % 28 % Supplies 72 % 72 % Total net revenue 100 % 100 % COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES Costs of revenue - devices and supplies 20 % 21 % Sales and marketing 42 % 42 % General and administrative 23 % 20 % Total costs of revenue and operating expenses 85 % 83 % Income from operations 15 % 17 % Other income/(expense) Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration 0 % 0 % Interest expense 0 % 0 % Other income/(expense), net 0 % 0 % Income from operations before income taxes 14 % 17 % Income tax expense 3 % 4 % Net income 12 % 13 % Net income per share: Basic 0.44 0.45 Diluted 0.44 0.44 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 38,467 38,317 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 39,127 39,197

Net Revenue

Net revenues are comprised of device and supply sales, constrained by estimated third-party payer reimbursement deductions. The reserve for billing allowance adjustments and allowance for uncollectible accounts are adjusted on an ongoing basis in conjunction with the processing of third-party payer insurance claims and other customer collection history. Product device revenue is primarily comprised of sales and rentals of our electrotherapy products and also includes complementary products such as our cervical traction, lumbar support and hot/cold therapy products.

Supplies revenue is primarily comprised of sales of our consumable supplies to patients using our electrotherapy products, consisting primarily of surface electrodes and batteries. Revenue related to both devices and supplies is reported net, after adjustments for estimated third-party payer reimbursement deductions and estimated allowance for uncollectible accounts. The deductions are known throughout the health care industry as billing adjustments whereby the healthcare insurers unilaterally reduce the amount they reimburse for our products as compared to the sales prices charged by us. The deductions from gross revenue also take into account the estimated denials, net of resubmitted billings of claims for products placed with patients which may affect collectability. See our Significant Accounting Policies in Note 2 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for a more complete explanation of our revenue recognition policies.

We occasionally receive, and expect to continue to receive, refund requests from insurance providers relating to specific patients and dates of service. Billing and reimbursement disputes are very common in our industry. These requests are sometimes related to a few patients and other times include a significant number of refund claims in a single request. We review and evaluate these requests and determine if any refund is appropriate. We also review claims that have been resubmitted or where we are pursuing additional reimbursement from that insurance provider. We frequently have significant offsets against such refund requests which may result in amounts that are due to us in excess of the amounts of refunds requested by the insurance providers. Therefore, at the time of receipt of such refund requests we are generally unable to determine if a refund request is valid.

Net revenue increased $27.9 million or 21% to $158.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , from $130.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The growth in net revenue is primarily related to the 23% growth in device orders which led to an increased customer base and drove higher sales of consumable supplies.

Device Revenue

Device revenue is related to the purchase or lease of our electrotherapy products as well as complementary products including cervical traction, lumbar support, knee braces and hot/cold therapy products. Device revenue increased $6.9 million or 19% to $43.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , from $36.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in device revenue is related to the growth in our device and complementary product orders of 23% from 2021 to 2022 as a result of greater sales representative productivity.

Supplies Revenue

Supplies revenue is related to the sale of supplies, typically electrodes and batteries, for our products. Supplies revenue increased $21.0 million or 22% to $114.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , from $93.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in supplies revenue is primarily related to growth in our customer base from higher device sales in 2022 and prior years.

Operating Expenses

Costs of Revenue -Devices and Supplies

Costs of revenue - devices and supplies consist primarily of device and supplies costs, operations labor and overhead, shipping and depreciation. Costs of revenue increased $4.7 million or 17% to $32.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , from $27.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in costs of revenue is directly related to the increase in device and supplies orders. As a percentage of revenue, cost of revenue -devices and supplies decreased to 20% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 21% for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The decrease in cost of revenue - devices and supplies as a percentage of revenue was due to expanding our supplier portfolio mix and reducing supply costs.

Sales and Marketing Expense

Sales and marketing expense primarily consists of employee-related costs, including commissions and other direct costs associated with these personnel including travel and marketing expenses. Sales and marketing expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased 24% to $67.1 million from $54.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in sales and marketing expense is primarily due to increased salaries of sales personnel related to an expanded sales force, tightened job market and inflation. Increased orders resulted in higher sales commissions as well as travel expenses. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expense remained flat at 42% for both years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

General and Administrative Expense

General and administrative expense primarily consists of employee related costs, facilities expense, professional fees and depreciation and amortization. General and administrative expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased 37% to $36.1 million from $26.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in general and administrative expense is primarily due to the following:

an increase of $2.6 million and $2.5 million in compensation and benefits

? expense, including non-cash stock compensation expense, related to headcount

growth and inflationary salary increases for ZMI and ZMS, respectively;

an increase of $3.3 million in other expenses, including professional fees, ZMS

? product development, and other general and administrative costs associated with

the increase in order volumes;

an increase of $0.7 million in rent and facilities expenses due to a full year

of expense, as we entered into a new corporate headquarters lease during May

? 2021. Much of the increase in facilities was non-cash as we received 21 months

of free rent on the new corporate headquarters but for GAAP purposes the rent

over the lease term is expensed on a straight-line basis; and

? an increase of $0.9 million in amortization expense related due to a full year

of expense of the intangible assets acquired in December 2021 .

As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expense increased to 23% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 20% for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to the aforementioned increase in expenses, partially offset by increased revenue during the year ended December 31, 2022 .

The Company expects that general and administrative expenses will continue to increase through 2023 as the Company continues to expand its corporate headcount to accommodate continued order growth and continued research and development activities at ZMS.

Other Income (Expense)

Other expense was $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , of which $0.4 million was related to interest on debt obtained in December 2021 , and a $0.3 million loss on the change in fair value of contingent consideration acquired in December 2021 . Other expense was $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Income Tax Expense

We recorded income tax expense of $5.2 million and $5.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The effective income tax rate for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was 23% and 24%, respectively. The decrease in the effective rate during 2022 is primarily due to research and development credits.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of December 31, 2022 , we had working capital of $48.5 million , compared to $59.8 million as of December 31, 2021 . The decrease in working capital is primarily due to decreases in cash due to the Company's repurchase of $26.6 million of Company stock, a cash dividend of $3.6 million which was paid in January 2022 , and principal payments on our long-term loan of $5.3 million during 2022. We generated $13.7 million and $6.9 million in operating cash flows during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

We have historically financed operations through cash flows from operations, debt and equity transactions. As of December 31, 2022 , our principal source of liquidity was $20.1 million in cash, $35.1 million in accounts receivables, and our working capital balance of $48.5 million .

Upon closing on the Kestrel acquisition in December 2021 , we entered into a loan and credit facility agreement with Bank of America, N.A . The credit facility includes a line of credit in the amount of $4.0 million available until December 1, 2024 , which the Company has not drawn from since inception of the agreement. The loan is a fixed rate term loan in the amount of $16.0 million and has an interest rate equal to 2.8% per year. The term loan is payable in equal principal installments of $0.4 million per month through December 1, 2024 plus interest on the first day of each month beginning January 1, 2022 . (See Note 7).

Our anticipated uses of cash in the future will be to fund the expansion of our business.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $13.7 million and $6.9 million , respectively. The increase in cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increased collections in 2022, and an increase in non-cash amortization and stock compensation expenses. Cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to profitability, which was offset by increased accounts receivable due to revenue growth.

Net cash used in investing activities for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $0.4 million and $16.6 million , respectively. Cash used in investing activities for the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily related to the purchase of computer, office and warehouse equipment. Cash used in investing activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily related to the acquisition of Kestrel and the purchase of computer, office and warehouse equipment.

Net cash used in financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $35.8 million compared with net cash provided by financing activities of $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The cash used in financing activities of $35.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to the repurchase of Company stock totaling $26.4 million , principal payments made on our term loan totaling $5.3 million and the payment of cash dividends in January 2022 totaling $3.6 million .

The cash provided by financing activities of $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to net proceeds from debt assumed in the Kestrel acquisition of $16.0 million , which is slightly offset by the purchase of treasury stock totaling $2.7 million .

We believe our cash, together with anticipated cash flow from operations will be sufficient to meet our working capital, and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next twelve months. In making this assessment, we considered the following:

? Our cash balance at December 31, 2022 of $20.1 million ;

? Our working capital balance of $48.5 million ;

? Our accounts receivable balance of $35.1 million ;

? Our increasing profitability over the last 7 years; and

? Our planned capital expenditures of approximately $2.0 million during 2023.

Contractual Obligations

The following table summarizes the future cash disbursements to which we are contractually committed as of December 31, 2022 (in thousands).

Total 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Thereafter Operating leases 17,788 3,055 3,571 3,586 3,362 3,150 1,064 Finance leases 359 152 116 76 15 - - $ 18,147 $ 3,207 $ 3,687 $ 3,662 $ 3,377 $ 3,150 $ 1,064

We lease office and warehouse facilities under non-cancelable operating leases. The current office facility leases include our current and former corporate headquarters and a production warehouse, all located in Englewood, Colorado and a lease in Boulder, Colorado

for the operations of ZMS Boulder. We also rent a small office in Denmark . Rent expense was $4.5 million and $3.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. A portion of the increase in facilities was non-cash as we received 21 months of free rent on the new corporate headquarters but for GAAP purposes, the rent is expensed over the lease term on a straight-line basis.

The Company also leases office equipment for its corporate and warehouse facilities under non-cancelable finance lease agreements.

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES

In preparing our consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP, we are required to make estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue, costs and expenses, and disclosure of contingent liabilities that are reported in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying disclosures. We believe that the estimates, assumptions and judgments involved in the accounting policies described below have the greatest potential impact on our financial statements because they involve the most difficult, subjective or complex judgments about the effect of matters that are inherently uncertain. Therefore, we consider these to be our critical accounting policies. Accordingly, we evaluate our estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis. Our actual results may differ from these estimates and assumptions. See Note 2 to the Consolidated Financial Statements of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for information about these critical accounting policies, as well as a description our other accounting policies.

Revenue Recognition and Accounts Receivable

Revenue is generated primarily from sales and leases of our electrotherapy devices and related supplies and complementary products. Sales are primarily made with, and shipped, direct to the patient with a small amount of revenue generated from sales to distributors.

In the healthcare industry there is often a third party involved that will pay on the patients' behalf for purchased or leased devices and supplies. The terms of the separate arrangement impact certain aspects of the contract with patients covered by third party payers, such as contract type, performance obligations and transaction price, but for purposes of revenue recognition the contract with the customer refers to the arrangement between the Company and the patient.

The Company does not have any material deferred revenue in the normal course of business as each performance obligation is met upon delivery of goods to the patient.

Device Sales

Device sales can be in the form of a purchase or a lease.

Revenue for purchased devices is recognized in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606 - "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (ASC 606) when the device is delivered to the patient and all performance obligations are fulfilled.

Revenue related to devices out on lease is recognized in accordance with ASC 842, Leases. Using the guidance in ASC 842, we concluded our transactions should be accounted for as operating leases based on the following criteria below:

? The lease does not transfer ownership of the underlying asset to the lessee by

the end of the lease term.

? The lease does not grant the lessee an option to purchase the underlying asset

that the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise.

The lease term is month to month, which does not meet the major part of the

? remaining economic life of the underlying asset. However, if the commencement

date falls at or near the end of the economic life of the underlying asset,

this criterion shall not be used for purposes of classifying the lease.

There is no residual value guaranteed and the present value of the sum of the

? lease payments does not equal or exceed substantially all of the fair value of

the underlying asset

? The underlying asset is expected to have alternative uses to the lessor at the

Lease commencement occurs upon delivery of the device to the patient. The Company retains title to the leased device and those devices are classified as property and equipment on the balance sheet. Since our leases are month-to-month and can be returned by the patient at any time, revenue is recognized monthly for the duration of the period in which the patient retains the device.

Supplies

Supplies revenue is recognized once supplies are delivered to the patient. Supplies needed for the device can be set up as a recurring shipment or ordered through the customer support team or online store as needed.

Variable Consideration

A significant portion of the Company's revenues are derived, and the related receivables are due, from patients with commercial or government health insurance plans. Revenues are estimated using the portfolio approach by third party payer type based upon historical rates of collection, the aging of receivables, trends in the historical reimbursement rates by third-party payer types and current relationships and experience with the third-party payers, which includes estimated constraints for third-party payer refund requests, deductions and adjustments. Inherent in these estimates is the risk that they will have to be revised as additional information becomes available and constraints are released. Specifically, the complexity of third-party billing arrangements and the uncertainty of reimbursement amounts for certain products from third-party payers or unanticipated requirements to refund payments previously received may result in adjustments to amounts originally recorded. Due to continuing changes in the health care industry and third-party payer reimbursement, it is possible our forecasting model to estimate collections could change, which could have an impact on our results of operations and cash flows. Any differences between estimated settlements and final determinations are reflected as an increase or a reduction to revenue in the period when such final determinations are known. Historically these differences have been immaterial, and the Company has not had to go back and reassess the adjustments of future periods for past billing adjustments.

The Company monitors the variability and uncertain timing over third-party payer types in our portfolios. If there is a change in our third-party payer mix over time, it could affect our net revenue and related receivables. We believe we have a sufficient history of collection experience to estimate the net collectible amounts by third-party payer type. However, changes to constraints related to billing adjustments and refund requests have historically fluctuated and may continue to fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter and year to year.

Stock-based Compensation

The Company accounts for stock-based compensation through recognition of the cost of employee services received in exchange for an award of equity instruments, which is measured based on the grant date fair value of the award that is ultimately expected to vest during the period. The stock-based compensation expenses are recognized over the period during which an employee is required to provide service in exchange for the award (the requisite service period, which in the Company's case is the same as the vesting period). For awards subject to the achievement of performance metrics, stock-based compensation expense is recognized when it becomes probable that the performance conditions will be achieved.

Income Taxes

Significant judgment is required in determining our provision for income taxes. We assess the likelihood that our deferred tax asset will be recovered from future taxable income, and to the extent we believe that recovery is not likely, we establish a valuation allowance. We consider future taxable income projections, historical results and ongoing tax planning strategies in assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets. However, adjustments could be required in the future if we determine that the amount to be realized is less or greater than the amount that we recorded. Such adjustments, if any, could have a material impact on our results of our operations.

We use a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more-likely-than-not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities.

Acquisition Method of Accounting for Business Combinations

We allocate the purchase price of acquired companies to the tangible and intangible assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on their estimated fair values. The excess of the purchase price over these fair values is recorded as goodwill. We engage independent third-party valuation specialists to assist us in determining the fair values of certain assets acquired and liabilities assumed. Such valuation require management to make significant estimates and assumptions, especially with respect to intangible assets. Different valuations approaches are used to value different types of intangible assets. Under the income approach, the relief from royalty method is a valuation technique which is used to estimate the value of certain intangible assets. This method utilizes projected financial information and hypothetical royalty rates to estimate the cost savings associated with asset ownership. The estimated cost savings are discounted for risk and the time value of money to estimate an intangible asset's fair value. Management's estimates of fair value are based upon assumptions believed to be reasonable, but which are inherently uncertain and unpredictable. If we do not achieve the results reflected in the assumptions and estimates, our goodwill impairment evaluations could be adversely affected, and we may impair a portion or all of our intangible assets, which would adversely affect our operating results in the period of impairment.

Impairment of Long-lived Assets, Including Goodwill

We assess impairment of goodwill annually and other long-lived assets when events or changes in circumstances indicates that their carrying value amount may not be recoverable. Long-lived assets consist of property and equipment, net and goodwill and intangible assets. Circumstances which could trigger a review include, but are not limited to: (i) significant decreases in the market price of the asset; (ii) significant adverse changes in the business climate or legal or regulatory factors; (iii) or expectations that the asset will more likely than not be sold or disposed of significantly before the end of its estimated useful life. If the estimated future undiscounted cash flows, excluding interest charges, from the use of an asset are less than the carrying value, a write-down would be recorded to reduce the related asset to its estimated fair value.

Contingent Considerations

We classify contingent consideration liabilities related to business acquisitions within Level 3 as factors used to develop the estimated fair value are unobservable inputs that are not supported by market activity. We estimate the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities using a Monte Carlo simulation which is based on equity volatility, the risk-free rate, the normal variate, projected milestone dates, discount rates, and probabilities of payment.