    ZYXI   US98986M1036

ZYNEX, INC.

(ZYXI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37:00 2023-03-21 am EDT
10.68 USD   +1.86%
09:16aZynex Included in Denver-Area's Top 10 Biotechnology/Bioscience Companies
PR
03/14Tranche Update on Zynex, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 1, 2022.
CI
03/14Tranche Update on Zynex, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 9, 2022.
CI
Zynex Included in Denver-Area's Top 10 Biotechnology/Bioscience Companies

03/21/2023 | 09:16am EDT
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced the Denver Business Journal has ranked Zynex sixth in a list of the largest Denver-area Biotechnology/Bioscience companies, according to the number of full-time employees (FTEs).

"Zynex has experienced significant revenue and order growth over the last several years, and we have invested heavily in the expansion of our quality workforce" said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO and founder of Zynex Inc. "We remain committed to being a high-quality workplace and industry leader in the Denver-area."

About Denver Business Journal
American City Business Journals (ACBJ) is the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States, with 44 business publications across the country reaching more than 3.6 million readers each week.

About Zynex, Inc. 
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com 

Contact: Zynex, Inc. (800) 495-6670

Investor Relations Contact:
Gilmartin Group
Investor Relations Counsel
ir@zynex.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-included-in-denver-areas-top-10-biotechnologybioscience-companies-301777101.html

SOURCE Zynex


© PRNewswire 2023
