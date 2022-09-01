Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zynex, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZYXI   US98986M1036

ZYNEX, INC.

(ZYXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:47 2022-09-01 am EDT
8.770 USD   -1.90%
09:16aZynex Medical to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference
PR
08/23Zynex Medical to Participate in Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase
PR
08/15Zynex Begins Enrollments in Apheresis Clinical Trial with CM-1600 System
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zynex Medical to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

09/01/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced that the Company's management will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. Interested parties can access the webcast on the Events section of the website at https://zynexmed.investorroom.com/ir-home on Monday, September 12th, 2022, at 7am ET.

About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com 

Investor Contact
Gilmartin Group
650 Fifth Ave., Suite 2720
New York, NY 10019
IR@zynex.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-medical-to-participate-in-hc-wainwright-annual-global-investment-conference-301616246.html

SOURCE Zynex


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ZYNEX, INC.
09:16aZynex Medical to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference
PR
08/23Zynex Medical to Participate in Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showc..
PR
08/15Zynex Begins Enrollments in Apheresis Clinical Trial with CM-1600 System
MT
08/15Zynex, Inc. Announces First Enrollments in Apheresis Donation Clinical Trial with Secon..
CI
08/08Zynex Recognized in Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022
PR
08/03Zynex Ranked in Top 50 Public Companies in Colorado
PR
07/29B. Riley Lifts Zynex's Price Target to $11 from $10, Notes 'Solid' Q2 Results with Mome..
MT
07/28ZYNEX INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
AQ
07/28Tranche Update on Zynex, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 9, 2022.
CI
07/28ZYNEX : Announces 2022 Second Quarter Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZYNEX, INC.
More recommendations