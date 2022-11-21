Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zynex, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZYXI   US98986M1036

ZYNEX, INC.

(ZYXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:38 2022-11-21 am EST
13.80 USD   -0.40%
09:16aZynex Medical to Participate in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
11/17Zynex Named as a Winner in the Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 500TM Awards for the 4th Consecutive Year
PR
11/01Zynex Board Approves $10 Million Share-Buyback Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zynex Medical to Participate in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

11/21/2022 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. Interested parties can access the webcast on the Events section of the website at https://zynexmed.investorroom.com/ir-home on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

Investor Contact
Gilmartin Group
650 Fifth Ave., Suite 2720
New York, NY 10019
IR@zynex.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-medical-to-participate-in-piper-sandler-34th-annual-healthcare-conference-301683572.html

SOURCE Zynex


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ZYNEX, INC.
09:16aZynex Medical to Participate in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
11/17Zynex Named as a Winner in the Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 500TM Awards for the 4th ..
PR
11/01Zynex Board Approves $10 Million Share-Buyback Program
MT
11/01Zynex Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/01Zynex, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $10 million worth of its shares.
CI
11/01Zynex, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
10/28B. Riley Raises Zynex's Price Target to $12.50 From $11, Notes Solid Q3 Execution with ..
MT
10/28HC Wainwright Lifts Price Target on Zynex to $21 From $20, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/28Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Zynex to $10 From $7, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/27ZYNEX INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZYNEX, INC.
More recommendations