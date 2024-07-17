ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Zynex management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Time: 4:15 PM Eastern Time (2:15 PM Mountain Time)

U.S. & Canada dial-in number: 800-930-7718

International number: 646-394-9830

Webcast: 2Q 2024 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link at https://zynexmed.investorroom.com/ for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

ZYXI@mzgroup.us

+949 694 9594

