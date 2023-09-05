ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, announced it will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is being held on September 11th-13th, 2023.

Zynex's presentation will be held in person and webcast live on September 12th at 3:00 PM ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. You can listen to the webcast at Zynex Investor Presentation Webcast. Dan Moorhead, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings on the 12th and 13th.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, email the H.C. Wainwright team at lk@hcwco.com.

About Zynex, Inc.



Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

