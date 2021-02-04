Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Welcomes Winter Holidays with Christmas-themed Collection Event, New Magical Creature and Social Surprises Throughout December

Zayn Malik Shows Signature Style with Special Avatar and Message for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Fans

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that winter holiday celebrations are rolling out in its recently released mobile game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. Officially licensed from Warner Bros. Games and published under the Portkey Games label, players of the game will be treated to a series of seasonal festivities throughout December, from special limited-time collection events to a host of holiday decor and surprises.

In the game, players can collect cards to complete the new, limited-time 'Christmas in the Wizarding World' album, to earn a mythical Unicorn as their companion magical creature. Later in the month, holiday decor and weather will turn Hogwarts into a wintry, wizarding wonderland, as players encounter falling snowflakes on their gameboard that can be collected to earn rewards. Bringing a bang to the festivities, brightly colored 'Wizard Cracker' boosts will drop into the puzzles unexpectedly, giving players the gift of an extra gem-clearing blast as they complete puzzles in this magical, Match-3 game.

Bringing style to the season, international artist and known Harry Potter fan Zayn Malik has worked closely with the Zynga team to create new customization elements for the magical Match-3 title. To replicate more life-like features for his avatar in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Zayn worked to create new eyebrow, earring, beard and eye customizations which will be available in-game to all players in the new year. Malik has shared artwork of his in-game avatar on his own social channels in December, with an invitation for his fans and fellow gamers to share images of their own.

Additionally, as the calendar arrives at Christmas Eve, players can also visit the Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells social channels for more surprises and holiday cheer during the last week of the year.

'I really enjoyed working with the Zynga team coming up with new elements to the avatar creator,' said Zayn Malik. 'I feel like seeing the animated version of myself in the game made it way more fun and with these new customizations that are coming soon, all players will have the opportunity to feel more connected to the game and make their character look more like themselves!'

'As any fan of the Harry Potter books and films knows, Christmas at Hogwarts is a very special time,' said Yaron Leyvand, Senior Vice President of Games at Zynga. 'For the first winter holiday for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, we wanted to treat players to a range of new content and seasonal rewards, released throughout December. We're excited to celebrate the season with players, and also have many more magical Match-3 events and activities in store for next year.'

In Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, players enter a Match-3 adventure brimming with the spells, humour, colour and characters of the Harry Potter series. Featuring the soundtrack and voiceover recordings from the original Harry Potter films, fans follow an authentic, mobile retelling of Harry's journey through the wizarding world. Earning spells and special boosts as they advance, players solve Match-3 puzzles populated with hopping Chocolate Frogs, fluttering Winged Keys, battling wizard chess pieces and other unexpected obstacles and objects. In the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition at Hogwarts, players can join or form clubs with other fans to socialise, collaborate on puzzle strategies, share lives and vie for prizes in exclusive Club Events.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is playable for iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. For more details, visit the game's website at www.harrypotterpuzzlesandspells.com. For more information and to connect with other fans, follow us on Facebook.com, Instagram and Twitter.

Supporting assets can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/HPPSHoliday

