    ZNGA   US98986T1088

ZYNGA INC.

(ZNGA)
  Report
ZYNGA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Zynga Inc. -ZNGA

03/02/2022 | 05:58pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Zynga Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZNGA) to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TTWO). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Zynga will receive only $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two (within a 7.5% symmetrical collar based on a Take-Two share price of $169.19 as the midpoint) for each share of Zynga that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-znga/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 065 M - -
Net income 2022 93,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 86,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 192 M 10 192 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 952
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Frank D. Gibeau Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Gerard Griffin Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark Jonathan Pincus Non-Executive Chairman
Ellen F. Siminoff Independent Director
Regina E. Dugan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYNGA INC.40.63%10 192
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.21.57%63 025
NETEASE, INC.-8.15%60 813
NEXON CO., LTD.15.78%19 927
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.13.01%8 033
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD-18.95%7 900