Zynga : Creep Into Halloween With Spooktacular Zynga Games

Players Are Invited to Participate in Bewitching In-Game Events Across Several Titles

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, is proud to present Halloween Spooktacular, a selection of new in-game events across four of Zynga's titles - Empires & Puzzles, Farmville 2: Country Escape, Farmville 2: Tropic Escape, and Puzzle Combat. Players can celebrate the spooky season with chilly challenges, eerie activities and sweet treats to help them get into the Halloween spirit.

The events will vary by title and begin to emerge on October 1 before vanishing by November 7.

It's the season for Return to Morlovia! This recurring Halloween quest in Empires & Puzzles is updated with special rewards and new hero costumes that grant exclusive powers to help players boost their attacks or fortify their defenses. During the event, players can battle or summon seven exclusive characters, including Vlad the Vampire Lord, Francine Frankenstein and Halloween Jack. Returning to the event for a limited time is the Pumpkin Bombs feature that invites players to match pumpkins before they explode. Mystery offers and free treats will be handed out every day of the spooky event.

Empires & Puzzles successfully blends approachable match-3 battles with deeper gameplay elements including hero collection, base building and social alliances. Since its launch in 2017, Empires & Puzzles has reached the #1 grossing games position in over 70 countries on the App Store and over 30 countries on Google Play. Empires & Puzzles is available to download for free on iOS and Android.

Something spooky is coming to the farm! Heidi and Johnny play pranks on each other all the time. But this Halloween in FarmVille 2: Country Escape, Johnny is planning something big for Heidi - a playhouse packed with loads of spooktacular scares! Help Heidi traverse the haunted house while completing fangtastic phases to win exclusive rewards such as Golden Gloves. Finish all six stages to win the final farmhand reward - Hazel, the bewitching cat.

FarmVille 2: Country Escape lets players experience the world of farming, friends and fun! Players can raise animals and grow their farms with friends where everyone can trade and share. FarmVille offers a unique experience that lets players customize and build their farms just how they wish while going on incredible adventures to collect rare goods and craft new recipes. FarmVille 2: Country Escape is available on iOS and Android.

Mortie, the young son of the Grim Reaper, is back for the second year in a row. This time, he'll take players on his version of a haunted house adventure. Mortie doesn't just live in any old house - haunted houses are so last century. His home is the underworld itself! Players must keep their exploration spells and wits about them as they compete with other participants to see who can explore the farthest reaches of the netherworld with Mortimer Reaper. Players can win Halloween decorations, guides, an undead mermaid and lots of other rewards.

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape is a part of one of the most beloved farming franchises - FarmVille. Escape to an island getaway filled with adventure, mystery and fun new mini-games in this colorful free-to-play game. FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape is available on the iOS and Android .

Brace yourself for 31 nights of fun and fright. During the month of October, Puzzle Combat will feature a special event comprising 60 playable quest stages packed with valuable rewards like terrifying avatars and unique items to enhance battles or help characters level up. Players can summon five exclusive heroes in the event, including Ichika the Vengeful Spirit, Blaire the New Wave Witch and Strawman. A Trick or Treat gameplay mechanic is also available to unlock special Halloween boosts and attacks.

Launched in April 2021, Puzzle Combat is a mobile match-3 action role-playing game (RPG) where players recruit heroes, build bases and compete in player-vs-player (PvP) battles in a zombie-themed setting. Puzzle Combat is available for iOS and Android as a free download.

