Zynga Launches Cornucopia of Thanksgiving Events Across Several Titles

This Thanksgiving, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, is inviting players to celebrate the American holiday with a harvest of in-game events across three of Zynga’s titles – Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille 2: Country Escape, and FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape. And FarmVille 3 is kicking off the holiday season with home tips and baking recipes presented by the farmhands, beginning with a yummy pumpkin pie recipe with a special ingredient.

EVENTS

Empires & Puzzles // Special Black Friday Summon

Nov. 24 - 29

In Empires & Puzzles, a Black Friday summon gate will open to unveil heroes from all existing events – plus Gaillard and Peñolite, two never-before-seen heroes from an upcoming event. These two new heroes will be available exclusively for this event before they are officially introduced next year. For every ten summons, players will be granted a Black Friday Bonus Chest, comprising ethers, emblems, high-level ascension items, trainer heroes and food bundles. In addition, starting on Thanksgiving Day and running until the following Monday, Empires & Puzzles will make available Guardians of Teltoc, which fans voted for earlier this month as one of their favorite existing challenge events.

FarmVille 2: Country Escape // A Hearty Fall Feast

Nov. 17 - Dec. 5

Players of FarmVille 2: Country Escape can prepare a hearty fall feast for the Thanksgiving Township event, where friends gather to appreciate the simple things in life. Keep an eye out for special visitors, Mayor Mandalay and Minstrel Madeline, who’ll be dropping in to bring music and laughter (and extra rewards!) to the fete. Players can progress through five stages of the event to win valuable goodies that’ll help get the most out of their farm – there's Speed Seed, Golden Gloves, Stamps, Keys and more up for grabs! Complete the event to win the adorable Township Terrier, a happy-go-lucky pup who’ll fetch rare items as he works around the farm.

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape // Thanksgiving Critters

Nov. 25 – Dec. 5

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape’s fabulous Thanksgiving Luau always draws elusive fall animals out of their hidey-holes. Local guide Domingo is using the opportunity to teach players about these sweet owls, foxes and turkeys. Join Domingo on this autumn adventure to learn about all the critters in his collection and earn rewards along the way by doing tasks such as crafting items and visiting landmarks. Complete a collection of 13 animals to win an iridescent ocellated turkey as a final reward.

FarmVille 3 // Katie’s Pumpkin Pie

Katie Cookie, FarmVille 3’s baker extraordinaire, has spent years on the farm perfecting her delicious pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. Now, Katie is sharing her recipe with a special ingredient: Chinese five-spice powder. Players can visit FarmVille 3’s Facebook page to enjoy this interesting twist on a classic pumpkin pie. Follow the page for future recipes and decorating tips to prepare for the holidays!

