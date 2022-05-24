Zynga : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 9, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ("Take-Two"), Zebra MS I, Inc., Zebra MS II, Inc., and the Issuer, each share of the Issuer's class A common stock was cancelled and converted into the right to receive (i) 0.0406 shares of Take-Two common stock and (ii) $3.50 in cash, together with cash in lieu of any fractional shares of Take-Two common stock.

(2) Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive 1 share of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock upon vest.