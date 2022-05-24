Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Zynga Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ZNGA   US98986T1088

ZYNGA INC.

(ZNGA)
  Report
Zynga : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Mills Carol
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ZYNGA INC [ZNGA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ZYNGA , 699 8TH STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN FRANCISCO CA 94103
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Mills Carol
C/O ZYNGA
699 8TH STREET
SAN FRANCISCO, CA94103 		X

Signatures
/s/ Matt Tolland, as attorney-in-fact for Carol G. Mills 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 9, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ("Take-Two"), Zebra MS I, Inc., Zebra MS II, Inc., and the Issuer, each share of the Issuer's class A common stock was cancelled and converted into the right to receive (i) 0.0406 shares of Take-Two common stock and (ii) $3.50 in cash, together with cash in lieu of any fractional shares of Take-Two common stock.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Zynga Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ZYNGA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 963 M - -
Net income 2022 31,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 144x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 303 M 9 303 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 952
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart ZYNGA INC.
Duration : Period :
Zynga Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYNGA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,18 $
Average target price 9,57 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank D. Gibeau Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Gerard Griffin Chief Financial Officer
Mark Jonathan Pincus Non-Executive Chairman
Janice Lansing Vice President-Business Operations
Ellen F. Siminoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZYNGA INC.0.00%9 303
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.16.04%60 361
NETEASE, INC.-4.66%60 191
NEXON CO., LTD.39.16%21 399
KRAFTON, INC.-44.24%9 549
NCSOFT CORPORATION-29.24%7 334