Zynga : Words With Friends and Planet Word Team Up For New Comedic Content Series, LOL With Friends

Iconic Mobile Game Franchise and Innovative Interactive Museum Highlight Language's Creative Evolution in New Content Series Featuring Noted Literary Influencers

SAN FRANCISCO - September 15, 2021 - Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced a collaboration between its beloved mobile game franchise, Words With Friends, and Planet Word, the revolutionary museum dedicated to the power of language. Honoring the creativity and fun of wordplay, this collaboration has released the first installment of a new content series featuring literary and lifestyle influencers, LOL With Friends, which will be featured on the Words With Friends YouTube Channel and onsite at Planet Word in Washington, D.C.

LOL With Friends is a new video series centered around a card game, where players face off to create comical fake definitions for unconventional words. Whoever can make their opponent laugh first wins the game. Players in the video series utilize a deck of cards, specially curated by Planet Word and Words With Friends, that features unusual words for players to define, ranging from "ablaut" to "falderal" to "picaroon".

The three-part video series will feature notable influencers, Carolina & Isaiah, Zoe's All Booked, and Irish Reader, challenging a friend to a game of LOL With Friends. Each episode will be available to watch on the Words With Friends YouTube channel, and will play at Planet Word on September 18th.

Watch the first episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwY_AD8o120

"Planet Word is the world's first voice-activated museum. We bring language to life through our immersive galleries and cutting-edge technology," said Ann Friedman, Founder and CEO of Planet Word. "Our Museum encourages visitors of all ages to fall in love with the playfulness of words and understand their importance to society, making the museum a perfect collaborator for LOL With Friends."

"At its heart, LOL With Friends celebrates the laughter and joy hidden in our vernacular," said Bernard Kim, Zynga's President of Publishing. "As fellow champions of words, we're honored to collaborate with Planet Word to inspire our players to find the fascination, inspiration and creativity inherent in language."

Launched in 2009, Words With Friends has grown from popular mobile game to global pop culture sensation. Since then, the game has expanded to new platforms like Facebook Messenger, launched a hit sequel with Words With Friends 2 and brought innovative new ways to play to people around the world. The franchise's successful twelve-year journey has been powered by player connections made through quick and clever wordplay that has become a touchstone in fans' lives.

