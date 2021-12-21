Zynga : and Forte Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Rapid Development, Create More Economic Opportunities for Players in Blockchain Gaming

Partnership Allows Integration of New Blockchain Technologies, Scalable In-Game Player Economies in Fast-Evolving Blockchain Games Market

SAN FRANCISCO - December 21, 2021 - Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment and Forte, a leading developer of blockchain solutions for game publishers, announced they have formed a strategic alliance to promote and pursue the exciting opportunities in the blockchain games market, including leveraging Zynga's intellectual property, brand and community to develop blockchain games that are fun and enduring.

The games industry today is the largest form of entertainment globally-larger than film and music combined-entertaining nearly 3 billion players and generating over $180 billion in annual revenue. Zynga and Forte believe that the evolution of blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is creating new economic and creative opportunities for game developers, their partners and players.

"Our goal is to bring a new level of quality and fun into Web3 and blockchain games, while also providing a safe and trusted ecosystem that will keep our valued players and communities entertained for years to come," said Matt Wolf, Vice President of Blockchain Gaming at Zynga. "We're excited to partner with Forte because of the team's long‐term vision and approach to blockchain solutions and web3 development."

"We are proud to partner with Zynga as we look to advance the blockchain gaming ecosystem in a responsible way that will engage and benefit gamers, and provide them more economic opportunities. We have built the Forte platform with best-in-class interoperability mechanics and compliance measures in our continuing efforts to bring safety, stability and trust to both developers and players," said Forte co-founder and CEO Josh Williams. "Zynga is a renowned leader and brand within mobile games

Zynga is a renowned leader within mobile games; we are honored to be a part of this partnership to further our goal of promoting and creating a transformative experience where players can unlock and capture new forms of value and property rights within the games they enjoy."

The specific terms of the partnership have not been disclosed.

ABOUT ZYNGA INC.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga's franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Queen Bee™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit <a href="https://www.zynga.com/" target="_blank">www.zynga.com</a> or follow Zynga onTwitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

ABOUT FORTE

Forte is a leading provider of blockchain solutions for game publishers. Its end-to-end platform enables the emergence of community economics, a system where the interests of game developers and players are aligned, leading to healthier, sustainable game communities. The team is composed of longtime industry members (Unity, ngmoco, Riot Games, Electronic Arts, Sony, and Rockstar Games, among others), and is currently working with over 40+ acclaimed game developers from across the industry to reimagine the economics of games. For more information, visit www.forte.io

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to a strategic alliance and future business plans and initiatives, including the development of non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain-based products, the integration of NFT and blockchain-based technologies within our products, customer adoption and the growth potential of blockchain and related technologies and services, our ambitions related to ownership of blockchain-based digital goods, our ability to innovate with emerging platforms and technologies, and our ability to balance security, inclusivity and environmental considerations in these efforts. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "will," "expect," "plan," "intend," and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties and assumptions is or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.